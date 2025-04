The Mid-West Drag Racing Series kicked off its season with the Xtreme Nationals at Xtreme Raceway Park. It was a weekend to remember as Shawn “Murder Nova” picked up his first Pro Mod win, while others debuted new cars and set personal bests.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Randy Curtis was in Ferris, Texas, at XRP to capture the action from the pits to the strip.

This story was originally published on April 15, 2025.