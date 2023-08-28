GALLERY: Funny Car Chaos Hosts Inaugural East Coast Race at Maryland International Raceway

In a historic move, Funny Car Chaos brought its iconic event to the East Coast for the first time ever, choosing the prestigious Maryland International Raceway as its premier venue.

Promising a weekend of “run whatcha’ brung” funny car action, the event lined up a staggering 32 cars for the highly-anticipated qualifiers. But the excitement wasn’t limited to just funny cars. Drag racing aficionados were also treated to the “Burnouts for Bunny & Bear,” a spectacular showcase of altered and front-engine dragsters. Attendees enjoyed the added attractions of a car show, jet funny cars, and other fun events.

The competition was fierce, but by the event’s end, several teams emerged victorious. D.J. Cox and the entire DXI Construction team clinched the top spot in the Rodak’s Custom Coffee ‘A’ Field. Paying homage to the legendary Bunny Burkett, Gary Pritchett and the “Bunny And The Boys” team celebrated a heartfelt victory in the Alkydigger ‘B’ Field.

Cody Helger and the “Dazed & Confused” squad secured a win in the Wulff Pumps ‘C’ Field, and Drew Sweetman with the “Frantic Ford” team emerged champions of the ‘D’ Field.

Funny Car Chaos is already gearing up for its next event – the Labor Day Classic at Mo-Kan Dragway. Over 35 Funny Cars are pre-entered, and the stakes are even higher as this is a double points race for some, featuring elimination rounds from the postponed Kearney, Nebraska event.

Drag Illustrated Senior Photographer Jason “Nubs” Dunn was on-location at the Funny Car Chaos series event to capture the impressive line-up that featured a handful of notorious East Coast floppers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.