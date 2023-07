Albeit not the finish drag racers wanted at the Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals, Drag Illustrated photographer Jason “Nubs” Dunn was able to capture qualifying action from all angles at the race track. Due to a storm that caused a rain-out at Kearney Raceway Park before eliminations kicked off on Saturday afternoon for the Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals, the event will be continued at Mo-Kan Dragway during the 6th Annual Funny Car Chaos event.

