Mission Raceway Park hosted a slew of all types of drag racers for its Doorwarz 11 powered by Titanium Autogroup. From cars to motorcycles, eleven racers competed in eleven different classes this past weekend (June 29 – July 2, 2023). Some of the standout racers included the Bahrain1 Pro Mod team of Justin Bond and Khalid Al Balooshi. Furthermore, Doorwarz 11 featured stunt shows by Hard Knox Stunts and a gravity-defying powerstand Bobby Ehler.