GALLERY: Donald Long’s Radial Outlaws Roll Into Alabama International

Donald Long-produced events have long since been celebrated as some of the most exciting and action-packed happenings in all of drag racing, especially with his dedication to radial tire racing and the insanity produced thereby.

Roaming Drag Illustrated photographer Chris Sears is on location at Alabama International Raceway in Steele for the next stop on Long’s Radial Outlaws Championship Series tour, and will be providing ongoing photo coverage from the third-from-last event of the year for the world’s leading small-tire series.

From wild burnouts and wheels up launches to candid imagery from the pits, Sears will capture it all.