Chris Sears photos

Exclusive

GALLERY: DI 30 Under 30 Press Conference

Drag Illustrated inducted its class of 2023 30 Under 30 honorees at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, in front of a standing-room-only crowd, with 26 out of the 30 honorees attending. The press conference also included the announcement of the JCM Racing development drivers for the 2024 season.

This eighth edition of Drag Illustrated’s 30 Under 30 list is a celebration of the tenacity, passion, courage, faith, and diverse talents that fuel the heart-pounding world of drag racing. We honor a group of remarkable young individuals who have faced the tests of the sport and emerged stronger, proving their unyielding commitment to the drag racing community.

These rising stars have shattered barriers across the spectrum of drag racing, from well-known classes on national stages to the humble tracks nestled in small towns across the country. Whether they’re gripping the wheel in the spotlight or toiling behind the scenes, this year’s 30 Under 30 list encompasses drivers, tuners, crew members, fabricators, media professionals, manufacturers, and other unsung heroes who contribute to the sport’s vitality.

Just like the seven lists before them, these trailblazers embody the future of drag racing, showcasing the resilience and innovation required to propel the sport forward. The 30 Under 30 list not only recognizes the outstanding achievements of these young men and women but also pays homage to the mentors, supporters, and communities that have fueled their journey. As we shine a spotlight on these exceptional individuals, we hope their stories inspire others to continue pushing the boundaries and reaching new heights. 

Drag Illustrated staff photographer Chris Sears captured the special moments experienced at the press conference.

 

