Over the course of the last few years, few races have generated the fanfare and enthusiasm that Chris Graves’ Funny Car Chaos and Nitro Chaos events. As the two productions meet this weekend (May 27-28, 2023) at Iowa’s Eddyville Raceway Park, longtime Drag Illustrated ace photographers Joe McHugh and Jason “Nubs” Dunn are on the property capturing the action and atmosphere at what the well-known Midwest drag racing facility has billed as its biggest feature event in history.

