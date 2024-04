Big Jake’s March Mania 4, held at Xtreme Raceway Park (XRP) in Ferris, Texas, gave fans exactly what they wanted to see. XRP was packed with fans and racers taking in some of the best grudge racing on Easter weekend.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Brady Floyd photographed the standout moments on and off the track from Big Jake’s March Mania 4.

This story was originally published on April 18, 2024.