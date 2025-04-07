GALLERY: April Summit Series Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

The second Summit Series Bracket Race took place at Famoso Dragstrip in Bakersfield, California, this past weekend, April 5-6, drawing enthusiastic competitors and fans alike. Racers from around the region gathered to compete in the popular bracket racing event, showcasing their skills and aiming for valuable points in the series standings.

In addition to the Summit Series race, a junior street, high school and association race also took place, as well as test and tune opportunities for racers.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Tom Macht was at the historic dragstrip to capture the action.

This story was originally published on April 7, 2025.