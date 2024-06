The American Nostalgia Racing Association (ANRA) kicked off its second event of the season, the Spring Nationals, at Famoso Dragstrip in Bakersfield, California. The weekend was jam-packed with exciting entertainment from more than 300 ANRA competitors. Results can be found on the ANRA Facebook page.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Tom Macht was at Famoso Dragstrip to capture the action.

Gary Lynch leaves wheels in the air at the ANRA Spring Nationals at Famoso Dragstrip

Rodney Michael smokes the slicks on his ’62 Nova II at the ANRA Spring Nationals at Famoso Dragstrip

Mike English announces the ANRA Spring Nationals at Famoso Dragstrip

Eva Burt celebrates her husband James round win at the ANRA Spring Nationals at Famoso Dragstrip

Tom Frisbee leaves wheels up in his ’75 Vega at the ANRA Spring Nationals at Famoso Dragstrip

Clint Mackay sends the “Voodoo Hemi” A/Gas ’35 Desoto down the Famoso dragstrip at the ANRA Spring Nationals

Max Cassie slows his Nostalgia Eliminator 1 Dragster at the ANRA Spring Nationals at Famoso Dragstrip

Chad Camping awaits his turn in his Nostalgia Eliminator 1 Dragster at the Famoso quarter mile at the ANRA Spring Nationals

Max Abbey (Red Camaro) and Chris Kurtis slow their A/Gas racers at Famoso Dragstrip for the ANRA Spring Nationals Event Attachments

Dustin Martin in his ’65 Chevy Truck finds the Famoso Dragstrip starting line traction at the ANRA Spring Nationals

Bob Burckert waits for his turn down Famoso dragstrip at the ANRA Spring Nationals

Daniel Rowley tests the Famoso Dragstrip starting line traction at the ANRA Spring Nationals

Dylan Chimienti leaves wheels up on his D/Gas ’73 Camaro at the ANRA Spring Nationals at Famoso Dragstrip

Eily Stafford gets ready for her pass down the Famoso dragstrip quarter mile at the ANRA Spring Nationals

Ray Padgett sends his A/Gas ’63 Vette down the famous Famoso Dragstrip quarter mile at the ANRA Spring Nationals

Chris Kurtis puts heat in the rear slicks on his A/Gas racer at the ANRA Spring Nationals at Famoso Dragstrip

Tim Gorman blazes the rear slicks on hie B/gas '55 Chevy at the ANRA Spring Nationals at Famoso Dragstrip

Mike Owen sends his ’68 Dart down the Famoso Dragstrip quarter mile at the ANRA Spring Nationals

Chad Shoaff slows his Nostalgia Eliminator 1 dragster after his pass at the ANRA Spring Nationals at Famoso Dragstrip

Jason Wattenbarger smokes the rear slicks at the ANRA Spring Nationals at Famoso Dragstrip

This story was originally published on June 13, 2024.