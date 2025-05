The American Nostalgia Racing Association (ANRA) kicked off its season on April 26th-27th at Famoso Dragstrip in Bakersfield, California. The ANRA season opener wasn’t completed, but it will be finished on Friday, June 6th, before the ANRA Spring Nationals.

Drag Illustrated contributing photographer Tom Macht was at Famoso Dragstrip to capture the action.

This story was originally published on April 30, 2025.