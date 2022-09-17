GALLERY: Action Continues at Radial Outlaws at Alabama International

Donald Long-produced events have long since been celebrated as some of the most exciting and action-packed happenings in all of drag racing, especially with his dedication to radial tire racing and the insanity produced thereby.

Roaming Drag Illustrated photographer Chris Sears has been on location at Alabama International Raceway in Steele for the Radial Outlaws Championship Series tour, and delivers another incredible batch of killer photography from the country’s newest small-tire championship series.