Gaige Herrera Eyes Texas-Sized Championship Opportunity in Dallas

Gaige Herrera enters the Texas NHRA FallNationals at the famed Texas Motorplex as the most recent Pro Stock Motorcycle winner on the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour and just 32 points out of the lead.

If he wants to earn a third world title in four years, he’ll need to get by his Vance & Hines teammate and reigning champ Richard Gadson, a task that starts at this weekend’s Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Herrera rides the RevZilla/Motul Suzuki for Pro Stock Motorcycle powerhouse Vance & Hines, and he and teammate Gadson have won the past three world championships. They’re first and second in points, as Herrera comes to Dallas after winning in St. Louis for the fourth consecutive year. With momentum on his side and two previous Texas NHRA FallNationals wins, Herrera eyes the Stampede of Speed with hopes of taking over the lead from his teammate and capitalizing on the pivotal race in Dallas.

“Winning in St. Louis, against my teammate there in the final, it definitely made me feel good,” Herrera said. “I felt like I was trying to push myself too much the last couple races, and I went out there to just remind myself that I’m living the dream and that I’m having fun and that’s what it’s all about. You start taking it too seriously, and it was biting me in the butt. But it was a big deal for me. He still has a points lead, but it’s going to be a dogfight to the end.”

Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won the highly coveted NHRA FallNationals cowboy hat and the Wally trophy last year and this year’s race, which is the 18th of 20 races during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, will once again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The weekend kicks off with the thrilling “JEGS Friday Night Live,” featuring the popular “Battle for the Saddle.” More than $40,000 in bonus money is on the line for drivers in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. The low qualifier under the lights on Friday night will net Top Fuel and Funny Car stars $15,000 each, with $7,500 going to the quickest qualifier in Pro Stock and $5,000 in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

On Saturday, VP Racing Spirits Final Qualifying takes place during the final qualifying session. VP Racing Spokesperson Ida Zetterstrom will be joined by the VP Racing Mad Scientist mascot to represent the brand and their Twisted Sisters Texas Whiskey. All four pro classes will be competing for a “Speedy Armadillo” trophy as well.

Heading into the fourth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, the 2026 Pro Stock Motorcycle season has been another battle between Herrera and Gadson of Vance & Hines, and six-time world champion Matt Smith and his Matt Smith Racing team. Vance & Hines has six of the 11 race wins on the season, with MSR earning the other five.

With only 12 rounds of eliminations left in the season and the crucial points-and-a-half implications at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona, Herrera and the rest of the motorcycle field know how important the Texas NHRA FallNationals will be.

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“We still got a lot of races left, so anything can still happen,” Herrera said. “Richard could open the gap back up and that’s always in the back of my mind. But at the end of the day, he won the championship and he deserved it last year. He was on his game and he went in there with a points lead and wrapped it up.

“Hopefully it all plays out this year and there’s nothing better than racing in the final for it. But we’ll see how it plays out. We still got three races left and a lot can happen. I’m ready and it’s going to be fun.”

Top Fuel points leader Shawn Langdon is after his fifth straight win and fourth in the Countdown, facing off against teammate Kalitta, Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, rookies Maddi Gordon and Will Smith, and Antron Brown.

Prock picked up his first Dallas win last year before rolling to his second consecutive Funny Car title. This season, four-time world champion Matt Hagan currently leads the points, with Jordan Vandergriff sitting second.

Pro Stock standout Dallas Glenn won for the first time in Dallas last year en route to the world title. He won the regular season title and will try to track down points leader Greg Stanfield.

The Texas NHRA FallNationals will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the finale in Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and Right Trailers Outlaw Street. Fans will also be treated to the JEG’s Allstars event, which pits sportsman racers from across the country against each other.

Leading into the race weekend, fans can take head to the popular NHRA FanFest presented by Red Line Oil at Railyard Park in downtown Waxahachie on Thursday, where fans can meet and get autographs from the top stars in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and the JEGS Allstars.

Race fans at Texas Motorplex can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk, as well as the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans can congratulate the winners.

Fans with reserved tickets with a pit pass get access to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction. They can see their favorite teams in action in the pits, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway with interactive displays, merchandise and food.

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NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:15 and 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 16, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 12:00 and 2:30 p.m. CT. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 18. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations 4:00 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, call 800-668-6775 or visit tickets.texasmotorplex.com. For info about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.