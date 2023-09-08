Connect with us

Gage Burch Dominates Advanced Product Design $15,000 Thursday at the Summer Fling

Published

Day two of the JEGS Performance Summer Fling presented by Optima Batteries at National Trail Raceway saw 328 racers stage up for the first round of Advanced Product Design $15,000 on Wednesday, September 6.

Every racer on property had the opportunity for a time shot in the morning to get dialed in for the rest of the week. Eliminations moved smoothly throughout the day, and as the track lights switched on, the field grew smaller. The final nine included Gage Burch in two entries, Ben Haight, Jon Siegel, Camron Kardules, Makenna Brown, Jeremy York, Will Holloman, and Joe Barush.

In the quarterfinals, Burch and York were identical on the tree, but Burch put it dead-on one to put one of his entries in the semifinals. Siegel had a .010 advantage on the line and ran dead-on with a nine to knock out Holloman, after which Burch took a hit at the tree on the bye for his second entry to be .001.

The odds worked against Burch racing himself in the final as Siegel would receive the bye in the semifinals. In the final for $15,000, Burch let go perfectly for the second time of the night to win on APD Thursday and cap off a stellar performance.

ATI Performance Products $30,000 Friday will kick off the Fling Triple $30Ks. The morning will begin with New Entry Time Runs, followed by eliminations starting with K&N Pro 48, where the bottom-bulb bonus will be $2,000. At 7 p.m. the Laris Motorsports Insurance Racer Appreciation Party will kick off with a free steak dinner and live music for racers and their families.

Everything will be streamed live as it happens on the MotorManiaTV YouTube channel free to the viewer courtesy of Strange Engineering with new exclusive content produced by the Fling Team.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “Columbus” to 41372 for race updates.

