News

Future Street Outlaws Standout Marty Robertson Looking to Go Three-for-Three in Idaho

Published

With two consecutive wins under his belt, Marty Robertson, the driver of the 1968 Plymouth Barracuda known as the “Bad Fish”, feels good about his chances this weekend at the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings event at Firebird Raceway.

“Man, it is such a rush to win no matter when or where it is,” said Robertson. “Especially at a platform like No Prep Kings where there is such great exposure and competition. We’re on a little bit of a high from our two previous wins and plan to carry that momentum into the Idaho race.”

With back-to-back victories in the highly competitive Future Street Outlaws category, Robertson knows there’s a proverbial target on his back.

“We are not letting our guard down and know that we will have some serious competition in Idaho and are planning on putting more power into the Bad Fish to keep our edge. We hear that Manny Buginga is supposed to be there and we all know what he is capable of, so we will be on point.”

With an altitude of 2,700 feet, the “Bad Fish” will undergo a number of changes for optimal performance in these conditions. Robertson recently made the change from a pro charger to a screw blower and he will maintain that part of his setup for competition in Idaho.

As always, Robertson is looking forward to promoting the sport of drag racing and interacting with the fans. His commitment to growing the sport makes him a natural fan favorite on and off the track.

