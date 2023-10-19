Connect with us

News

Future Energy Solutions Livery Set for Las Vegas Debut on Shawn Langdon's Top Fuel Dragster

Published

Future Energy Solutions is making its first trip to Las Vegas as a passenger on the Top Fuel dragster driven by 2013 NHRA Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon. The 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series resumes Oct. 27-29, 2023, at the Nevada NHRA Nationals on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It’s not really its first Las Vegas trip, but it’s the first time Future Energy Solutions (FES), in its first-ever sports marketing effort, will be the primary partner on the side of a race car. The partnership between FES and Team Kalitta began in July when FES was introduced, and its activation began with associate partnership on both Langdon’s and Doug Kalitta’s cars; it continues with this primary placement in Las Vegas next week. FES is a company that is now a Business-to-Business target for multiple corporations currently associated with NHRA race teams because of the potential energy-cost savings a company could enjoy through FES partnership.

FES’ Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) model creates a zero upfront capex lighting solution that allows business owners to enjoy instant energy savings from day one. FES installs and maintains the new high-efficiency lighting system at zero upfront cost to its customers. A portion of the monthly energy savings created from the upgrade is then applied towards the Lighting-as-a-Service program.           

For example, Kalitta Air is currently undergoing a complete lighting upgrade at some 12 buildings at its facilities in Oscoda and Ypsilanti, Mich., and Kalitta Motorsports will follow. This approximately nine-month process will provide Kalitta Air and Kalitta Motorsports with not only state-of-the-art LED lighting but also significant savings. 

“We are thrilled with what we experienced since our Kalitta partnership began,” FES Chief Operating Officer Marcus Brodin said. “After attending races and seeing first-hand the potential that exists through this relationship, I am truly thrilled with where we all think it can go. We met with representatives of multiple companies engaged in this sport and have been ecstatic with the level of interest they displayed and the business-to-business opportunities that clearly exist. Kalitta will see substantial financial and non-financial benefits from the upgrades we are performing at their Michigan facilities – that example can show these prospective clients what they can gain through similar engagements, and that is why we are involved.”

“FES really hit the ground running with their first sports marketing effort,” Team Kalitta general manager Chad Head said. “From the first race FES personnel attended, we introduced them to our partners and contacts with other teams to expand their new-business potential, and they took it from there. We work hard at Kalitta Motorsports to provide business-to-business opportunities among all of our partners, and so far, people are really excited to talk to FES and learn about their business model. It’s great having FES on our team – we look forward to a long, rewarding relationship.”

