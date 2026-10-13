Funny Car’s Terry Haddock Looking to Make an Impact in NHRA Countdown

For veteran Funny Car team owner and driver Terry Haddock, competing at the Stampede of Speed and Texas NHRA FallNationals is more than just a race. Haddock lives in New Braunfels, Texas, his primary sponsor, Concho Supply, Inc., is a Texas-based company, and he has had success at the lead-up exhibition races, winning the Texas Invitational two years in a row (2023 and 2024).

This weekend, Haddock will be campaigning a red, white and blue Concho Supply Funny Car celebrating and honoring America’s 250th anniversary at the historic Texas Motorplex during the fourth race of the NHRA Countdown. The Texas FallNationals will commence on Friday, October 16, and Haddock is looking to get off to a quick and fast start at his home track.

“I loved racing the Texas Invitational, and we have the championship belts proudly displayed in New Braunfels, Texas,” said Haddock. “Racing at the Stampede of Speed and Texas FallNationals is the highlight of our season as a Texas-based team. We have a ton of friends and family come to the race, and Concho Supply, Inc., has a major presence with our team.”

Haddock and Concho Supply, Inc., have had a long-standing relationship that has been integral to the growth and improvement of Haddock’s Funny Car race team in recent years. In addition to Concho Supply, Inc., Terry Haddock Racing will be representing Priority Systems Mechanical Services, Gearwrench, P&C Cable, Bowen Electric, Intergrated Metal Products, Rodak Coffee and Circle Racing Wheels. Many of these companies will attend the race, and for Circle Racing Wheels, Haddock’s own company, the Texas FallNationals is the perfect environment to grow his business.

“Concho Supply has been with us for almost a decade, and we are proud to represent them on our Funny Car and at events across the country,” said Haddock. “Our program has grown and continued to improve every year. We have made big strides this year, and I know our progress on and off the track is directly related to the support from all our sponsors.”

Concho Supply, Inc., is a trusted wholesaler of automotive parts and industrial supplies with roots in San Angelo, Texas. They offer a wide variety of parts including clutches, brakes, and engine components. Their majorbrands carried include ACDelco, GM Genuine Parts, Sealed Power and Berryman Products. They provide dependable auto parts delivery alongside specialized battery trucks and hot shot delivery options.

“Since 2018, we’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Terry Haddock and his team both on and off the track,” said Keith Kincannon, President and CEO of Concho Supply, Inc. “What has always stood out is the team’s dedication, strong work ethic, and commitment to family. Those are values we hold close at Concho Supply, and they’re a big reason why this partnership has meant so much to us over the years. We’re proud to support Terry and grateful to be aligned with a team that represents integrity, perseverance, and respect in everything they do.”

This season, Haddock and the Concho Supply Funny Car have been a factor on the track, defeating Countdown-contending Funny Cars and posting strong elapsed times. During the first race of the Countdown, Haddock ran a career-best elapsed time and speed, lighting up the scoreboard with a 3.959-second, 317.35-mph pass in the first round of the Great Lakes Nationals. That run propelled Haddock past two-time Funny Car world champion Cruz Pedregon and advanced him to the second round, where he dropped a close race to championship contender J.R. Todd. Haddock will be looking to continue to be a factor in the Countdown championship run, as teams know they cannot overlook his improving independent Funny Car team.

“We are working very hard to be as competitive as possible in the toughest Funny Car class I can remember,” said Haddock. “We want to make quick, fast and clean runs every time we are on the track. Our team is focused on getting good qualifying positions and making great runs on Sunday. We have an awesome crew, but we are still a small team racing against the big boys.”

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Leading up to the Texas FallNationals, Haddock will be among the featured Mission Foods Drag Racing Series drivers participating in the Pre-Stage Fanfest presented by Red Line Synthetic Oil at Railyard Park on Thursday, October 15. This free event will have a driver autograph session from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will also feature live music and vendor booths in Railyard Park in Waxahachie. During the race, Haddock will participate in a Q&A session in the premium-ticket Champions Club, as well as spend time with fans in the pits. The face-to-face interactions with fans throughout the event are a healthy diversion for the driver, crew chief and team owner.

“I love spending time with the fans, and sometimes you need a few minutes away from the race car to clear your head,” said Haddock. “I think about this Funny Car all the time, but the fans are so important. Without them, we cannot do this, and I appreciate every time I get to give someone an autograph or take a photo. The Stampede of Speed gives fans an amazing experience, and I am happy to be a part of this great race.”

Haddock and the Concho Supply Funny Car will have two qualifying runs on Friday, October 16, followed by two qualifying runs on Saturday, October 17. On Sunday, October 18, the quickest 16 Funny Cars will be competing for the 75th anniversary diamond Wally and a custom-fitted cowboy hat from American Hat Company. The race will be broadcast nationally on FS1, and fans can find all the information about the race at www.nhra.com and www.stampedeofspeed.com.

This story was originally published on October 13, 2026.