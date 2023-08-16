Funny Car’s FUNNY CAR’S Bob Tasca III Hitting Stride At Ideal Time Approaching Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

A week after getting a back-to-back win at a track, Funny Car standout Bob Tasca III will try to accomplish that again at this weekend’s 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Tasca accomplished the feat last weekend in Topeka and heading into annual race at the fan-favorite facility in Brainerd, the veteran Funny Car driver enters the weekend as the defending event winner in his 11,000-horsepower Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang. He’s also fifth in points and eager to make another make a big move with the Countdown to the Championship approaching.

The race in Brainerd is the penultimate race of the regular season and with another big showing, Tasca could head into Indy third in points. With his car throwing down the quickest Funny Car run in Topeka last weekend – a statement run of 3.885-seconds in the final round – Tasca and his team, led by crew chiefs Aaron Brooks and Todd Okuhara, head to Brainerd with plenty of momentum and confidence they can run stellar numbers in any condition or situation.

“I’m just so proud of the effort they’ve put in,” Tasca said. “There’s an incredible amount of effort that goes into winning one of these races and Todd and Aaron are tremendous leaders. They’re just leading by example and you’re seeing how this car can run. Hot track or cold track, it goes up and down the track. I just can’t wait to see what we can do. I truly believe the best is yet to come for this team. I’m excited. The chemistry I have with Todd and Aaron and the guys is really special, and the race car is showing it. You’ve got a car like this, I can’t wait to get to Brainerd fast enough.”

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Tasca III (Funny Car) won in 2022 and this year’s event will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the FOX broadcast network, including eliminations coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday, Aug. 20. It is the 14th of 21 races during the 2023 season and Tasca is again a threat and has firmly placed himself among the Funny Car elite.

Last year, he left Brainerd fourth in points, but wasn’t able to make a big move in the Countdown to the Championship, finishing fourth on the season. Tasca is ready for more this year, confident his team will be capable of big runs when it counts and as cooler conditions return.

But that means continuing to build and perform at races like Brainerd, where Tasca enjoyed a memorable performance a year ago. He’s also in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge bonus race on Saturday, taking on Robert Hight in a semifinal rematch from Topeka. Points leader Matt Hagan and J.R. Todd meet in the other matchup, with all four competitors having the chance for a double-up weekend in Brainerd.

Beyond that, Tasca will also have to contend with the likes of Ron Capps, John Force, Cruz Pedregon, Tim Wilkerson, who has two wins this year, Alexis DeJoria and Chad Green, but he’s thrilled with the continuous improvement his team has made in 2023.

“This team, there’s a different attitude from anything I’ve been around,” Tasca said. “All year long, we’ve been one of the quickest qualifying cars. Hot track, cold tracks and anything in-between, we can go up and run low E.T. My goal going into Brainerd and Indy, and then leaving Indy is to be in the top five. If you do that, you’ve got a good chance to win the championship. This car can go into any race and win, and I don’t know if I’ve ever been able to say that before.”

Torrence, a four-time Top Fuel world champ, won for the second straight year in Brainerd in 2022, looking to become just the second Top Fuel driver in NHRA history to win three straight times at the historic track. But everyone is chasing points leader Justin Ashley, who has six wins this season and is seeking his first Brainerd triumph. It’s also a loaded class that features a host of star drivers like defending world champ Brittany Force, Leah Pruett, a two-time Brainerd winner, Clay Millican and Antron Brown.

Making its long-awaited return to Brainerd International Raceway is Pro Stock and all the standouts in the category, including Duluth native and five-time world champion Greg Anderson. A three-time Brainerd winner, Anderson will look for his first win at the track since 2011 and also his first win in 2023. Standing in his way is a host of talented drivers, including KB Titan teammate and points leader Dallas Glenn, defending world champ Erica Enders, Troy Coughlin Jr., Aaron Stanfield and Matt Hartford, Cristian Cuadra.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as action in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series. On the Pro Mod side, the event in Brainerd marks the first race in the category’s “Road to the Championship” playoffs, with Justin Bond taking the points lead into the first-year playoff format for the class.

After nitro qualifying, fans can enjoy a thrilling show from “NitroMike” and his “Walking Tall” P.T. Cruiser Wheelstander, as well as action from the snowmobile category. There will also be autograph sessions throughout the weekend, along with a cacklefests.

Fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage all weekend, which will help create a festive atmosphere leading into Nitro Alley. The Nitro Alley Stage will be the main entertainment hub in the pits when the Camping World Drag Racing Series competitors are not on the track, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets and much more. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

Race fans at Brainerd can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals event winners.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 2:45 and 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 18 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 12:45 and 3:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 20. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, 1:00 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, and then eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, fans can call 866-444-4455. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.nhra.com.

