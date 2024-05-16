Funny Car’s Cruz Pedregon Prepares for NHRA Route 66 Nationals

Cruz Pedregon, a two-time Funny Car World Champion, is gearing up for an exciting competition at the NHRA Route 66 Nationals in Chicago. With a career spanning numerous victories across the country, Pedregon is eager to add Chicago to his list of triumphs.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career to win races throughout the country, at some tracks more than others. But there are a few races that have eluded me, and I’d really love to get that first win at Chicago,” said Pedregon. “It’s a great facility, really beautiful, state of the art, and we love the fans there. It’s like a home game for our primary sponsor, Snap-on, with its headquarters right up the road in Kenosha, Wisconsin. So, for many reasons, we would love to get a win there.”

Pedregon’s confidence is bolstered by the recent performance of his team and car. “The car and the team are rolling right now, and the last race is proof we can go the distance. We have a car that lost a close last race, but we know it’s capable of winning,” he added. “We are definitely looking forward to Chicago, and the team has been working hard prepping for the busier part of the schedule this time of year with back-to-back races coming soon…and we’ll be ready.”

Spotlight on Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Bill Knippenberg

Pedregon’s car will feature the name of Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Bill Knippenberg, a veteran racer with over 30 years of experience. Knippenberg has a rich history in racing, from late models and dirt modified race cars to asphalt late models. He also works with a dirt oval track, reminiscent of where Pedregon began his racing journey.

Recently, Knippenberg took Pedregon along one of his routes to meet makers and fixers in the local area. This collaboration highlights the connection between Snap-on and the hardworking individuals who rely on their tools.

Snap-on encourages makers and fixers to follow Makers and Fixers on Instagram and share their stories at @Makersandfixers or on makersandfixers.com.

This story was originally published on May 16, 2024.