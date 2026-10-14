Funny Car’s Austin Prock Thinking Big In Dallas at Texas NHRA FallNationals

Back in the NHRA Funny Car championship hunt, Austin Prock’s bid for a third straight world title hits an important point at this weekend’s NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex.

The finale of the huge 10-day Stampede of Speed takes place at the historic facility, kicking off the second half of the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Prock’s win in St. Louis vaulted him three spots to third in the title race, heading to Dallas 106 points behind points leader and four-time world champ Matt Hagan.

That means there’s still substantial ground to make up and with only 12 rounds of racing left in the year, Prock knows he needs another big weekend in Dallas in his 12,000-horsepower Ford Mustang. The good news is Prock enters the race as the defending event winner, a weekend where he also qualified No. 1.

Couple that with shattering track records at legendary Texas Motorplex in 2024 and Prock is eager to get going in Dallas, especially with an ideal weather forecast that could make for incredible performances all weekend.

“Dallas is another one of those special events,” Prock said. “Everybody on this team looks forward to that race and getting those cowboy hats at the end of the evening. My dad’s had a lot of success there. I’ve had a lot of success there. I’ve gone to a lot of final rounds and finally snuck out a win last year. The way this race car is running, if the conditions are cool in Dallas, we’ll be licking our chops.”

Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won the highly coveted NHRA FallNationals cowboy hat and the Wally trophy last year and this year’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The weekend kicks off with the thrilling “JEGS Friday Night Live,” featuring the popular “Battle for the Saddle.” More than $40,000 in bonus money is on the line for drivers in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. The low qualifier under the lights on Friday night will net Top Fuel and Funny Car stars $15,000 each, with $7,500 going to the quickest qualifier in Pro Stock and $5,000 in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

On Saturday, VP Racing Spirits Final Qualifying takes place during the final qualifying session. VP Racing Spokesperson Ida Zetterstrom will be joined by the VP Racing Mad Scientist mascot to represent the brand and their Twisted Sisters Texas Whiskey. All four pro classes will be competing for a “Speedy Armadillo” trophy as well.

Fans should be in for a treat throughout qualifying and Prock will certainly be ready to throw down. But so will a loaded Funny Car field, one that includes Hagan, who has enjoyed plenty of success in Dallas with five wins, including 2023 and 2024, as well as Jordan Vandergriff, who is second in points and 72 back of Hagan, J.R. Todd, Ron Capps and Jack Beckman.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It’s been a thrilling back-and-forth in the Funny Car ranks during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, but Prock is confident his team can make a run at another world title. After a slow handful of races with Tasca Racing to open 2026, Prock and his team have been remarkably consistent since late May, and he’s hoping that leads to a strong finish over the last three races.

“This group we have together right now is elite. I don’t think there’s another team in this series that could do what we’ve done in these last 16 races,” Prock said. “It really is an honor to be a part of this team, race for this team and be able to do a good job for them.

“We’re hot right now, and we’ve been hot for the last 12 races. We just haven’t been able to finish the job. If you repeatedly go to the semifinals week in and week out, you have a really good shot at winning the championship. I’m really proud of the effort, and I feel like we’ve got an honest shot at this. We’re in striking distance now going into Dallas, and I’m really excited for these next three races.”

Top Fuel points leader Shawn Langdon is after his fifth straight win and fourth in the Countdown, facing off against teammate Kalitta, Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, rookies Maddi Gordon and Will Smith, and Antron Brown.

Pro Stock standout Glenn won for the first time in Dallas last year en route to the world title. He won the regular season title and will try to track down points leader Greg Stanfield.

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Gadson holds a slim points lead over teammate Gaige Herrera, while other top names include Matt and Angie Smith, John Hall and Ryan Oehler.

The Texas NHRA FallNationals will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the finale in Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and Right Trailers Outlaw Street. Fans will also be treated to the JEG’s Allstars event, which pits sportsman racers from across the country against each other.

Leading into the race weekend, fans can take head to the popular NHRA FanFest presented by Red Line Oil at Railyard Park in downtown Waxahachie on Thursday, where fans can meet and get autographs from the top stars in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and the JEGS Allstars.

Race fans at Texas Motorplex can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk, as well as the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans can congratulate the winners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fans with reserved tickets with a pit pass get access to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction. They can see their favorite teams in action in the pits, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway with interactive displays, merchandise and food.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:15 and 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 16, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 18. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 3 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, call 800-668-6775 or visit tickets.texasmotorplex.com. For info about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.