Funny Car World Champ Austin Prock Makes Fastest Run in NHRA History at In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals

A day after winning his first career NHRA world championship, Funny Car’s Austin Prock made the fastest run in NHRA history, delivering an epic run of 341.68 mph during the first round of eliminations on Sunday at the 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

Prock closed out qualifying on Saturday in his 11,000-horsepower AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS with a spectacular run of 3.804-seconds, giving him the fourth-quickest run in NHRA history and the quickest since the 2017 campaign.

That gave Prock his 15th No. 1 qualifier, a single-season record for the Funny Car and nitro ranks, and was the finishing touch on his dominant Funny Car championship season that included eight victories and 12 final rounds in 20 races.

But the team had one more magical moment in them, producing an incredible blast to open qualifying. Prock went a strong 3.828 but the bottom number on the scoreboard was the one that drew everyone’s attention, as 341.68 flashed on the board.

It was the first time in NHRA history that any driver reached the 340-mph mark in an NHRA event and it was almost fitting that a dominant champion like Prock and his team, led by his father, crew chief Jimmy Prock, and his brother, Thomas, were the ones to deliver it.

“I’m comfortable in this thing,” Prock said. “I’ve been able to catch the scoreboard the last two runs. When we ran .80, I saw it and right there I caught it. I just love Pomona. This is unreal to run 3.80 last night and go 341.68 today. This is one fast Chevrolet and we’re the first NHRA team to do it.”

Prock reached 289.69 by 660-feet and then his Camaro made a hard charge to the finish line, eclipsing the 340-mph barrier in remarkable fashion.

This story was originally published on November 18, 2024.