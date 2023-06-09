Funny Car Chaos to Host 32-Car field in Cordova

Chris Graves and his team at Funny Car Chaos (FCC) have announced an expanded field for the upcoming Summer Nationals presented by Twisted Shifterz and 360-Steel, taking place June 16-17 at Cordova Dragway.

FCC typically runs a format consisting of 24 cars split into A, B, and C fields of eight cars each. But with 37 Funny Cars already pre-entered for Cordova, Graves made the executive decision to add a D field for this event, allowing 32 cars to compete for prize money and championship points.

“Coming off one of the most successful and exciting Chaos races in history two weeks ago at Eddyville, to see nearly 40 Funny Cars pre-entered for the Twisted Shifterz Summer Nationals at Cordova is just bad ass,” Graves said.

Graves believes this could potentially be the largest group of Funny Cars ever assembled in the track’s history. But running another field of cars requires extra funds, and Graves made it happen with some last-minute financial support from FCC, Cordova Dragway, Stanke Motorsports, and super fan Michael Spitzer.

“I can’t stand cars going home,” said Graves. “We always do everything we can to give as many cars a shot at first round as possible.”

The Summer Nationals will feature two Funny Car qualifying sessions on Friday night, with a third qualifying session Saturday afternoon prior to eliminations. In addition to the main event, the race will feature Outlaw Pro Stock, Nostalgia Gassers, Nostalgia Super Stock, Quick 8 Shootout, Ozark Mountain Super Shifters, jet cars, and a plethora of bracket categories.