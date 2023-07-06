Connect with us

Funny Car Chaos Rolls Into Kearney Raceway Park For Fourth Annual FCC Nationals

As the temperatures heat up, Kearney Raceway Park is about to do the same when the Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals roll into Kearny, Nebraska, on July 7 and 8. 

The Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals marks the fifth stop on tour, and 33 Funny Cars are pre-entered for the event. Furthermore, it will be a pivotal race for nearly all of the racers in the Top 10 as the point battle is close, leading into Nebraska. 

The Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals will feature two Funny Car qualifying sessions on Friday night, with a third qualifying session Saturday afternoon prior to eliminations. The event will also feature a Nostalgia Eliminator Shootout, Super Pro & Pro Bracket Racing, Proud American Ride Dragsters and a fireworks show Saturday night.

“We always strive to put on an affordable, timely and entertaining drag race for the fans,” said Funny Car Chaos promoter Chris Graves.

Last year’s winners were Jeff Cameron in the Rodak’s Custom Coffee ‘A’ Field, Dave Hill in AlkyDigger ‘B’ Field and Mike Buchanan in the Wulff Pumps ‘C’ Field.

“We always enjoy our visit to Kearney Raceway Park,” continued Graves. “It is a very unique facility, and track managers Joe and Nicole Roach always provide a fast, clean, organized venue for the Chaos! 

“This year, it is truly Chaos as we expect over 32 funny cars from across the country while Joe and Nicole expect the arrival of their new baby boy this week as well. So it’s a big weekend for a lot of reasons, and we are all excited for them! Funny Cars, Fireworks and Newborns!” 

FloRacing.com will stream the Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals as the official livestream partner on Friday and Saturday. 

