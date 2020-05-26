Funny Car Chaos Going Live on Bangshift.com This Weekend

With 26 cars pre-entered for Funny Car Chaos at Eddyville Raceway Park this Friday and Saturday, flopper fans worldwide have a first-time opportunity to stream the Chaos LIVE on BangShift.com. This is the first time a full FCC event will be live streamed and the action will be non-stop as over 200 total cars are expected across the line-up that includes a Pro Testing Session, Ozark Mountain Super Shifters, Victory Performance Nostalgia Super Stockers, Nostalgia Gasser Racing Association and sportsman competition.

This event will be the second of eight races on the Red Line Shirt Club FCC Championship Tour presented by Entech Oil and Mears Mazda-Volvo. Many teams on the bill will be making their series debut, including the nitro burners of Terry Totten, Levi Keenen and Jim Hidy, along with the TA/FC entries of Kyle Smith, Chris Foster and Robbie Massey. Chaos regulars like defending series champion Ken Singleton, Chuck Loftin, Jordan Ballew and Jeff Cameron are just a few of the teams who are chasing points and will be making their first-ever appearances at Eddyville Raceway Park.

“We are very excited to work with Gerald Kramer and the folks at Eddyville Raceway Park to put on this one-of-a-kind event,” said series founder Chris Graves. “Our racers are eager to take the stage for fans across the world and to get back to doing those long, smoky burnouts and having fun at the drag strip. We’ve got some big names and big power ready to strut their stuff this weekend in Iowa and want to thank Chad at BangShift.com for working with us to bring Chaos to a worldwide audience.”

Chad Reynolds will be joined by videographer Les Mayhew to capture the action from multiple camera angles, bringing viewers up close and personal to the Chaos action. Friday night will host two sessions of heads-up qualifying with a final qualifier and 16-car feature eliminations on Saturday. Single-day streaming is available for $9.99 or you can enjoy the full weekend for just $15.00, ticketing available at www.thefoat.com. Be sure to follow along at www.funnycarchaos.com and www.bangshift.com and take this opportunity to support Eddyville Raceway Park and Funny Car Chaos as 24 teams from 12 different states are ready to put on a show for a global audience of flopper fans!

