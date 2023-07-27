Funny Car Chaos Gearing Up For Inaugural Event At Albuquerque Dragway

Funny Car Chaos is set to make its grand debut at Albuquerque Dragway this weekend, July 28-29, promising a jam-packed two-day event filled with drag racing action. This sixth stop on the tour marks a significant milestone as Albuquerque Dragway celebrates its 60th Anniversary, and fans can expect an unforgettable event like never before.

In addition to the fan-favorite floppers, the action-packed event will feature jet dragsters, “Real Outlaw Doorslammers,” 4.70 Index Shootout, classic AFX Nostalgia Super Stockers, and the enthusiastic young racers of Junior Dragsters on Saturday. Adding to the FCC event is the presence of the highly anticipated Injected All-Stars.

However, the true battle lies in the quest for the 2023 Funny Car Chaos Championship. The stakes are high as all five of the Top 5 contenders in the current Championship points standings will be in attendance, along with the Top 7, making each qualifying run and elimination round absolutely crucial for these racers. Here’s a rundown of the current top contenders vying for the prestigious title:

Tom Furches – 199 pts (Denver, CO) Alex Barker – 192 pts (Marlow, OK) Kirk Williams – 177 pts (Glenwood, IA) Jordan Ballew – 172 pts (Bartlesville, OK) Jeff Cameron – 168 pts (Fayetteville, TX)

Chris Graves, the brains behind Funny Car Chaos, expresses his excitement, stating, “This is a big weekend for Albuquerque Dragway as they are celebrating their 60th Anniversary with Funny Car Chaos, Pro Mods, Jet Dragsters, and more! This is the first time Funny Car Chaos has run at this facility. We’ve got high altitudes and a relatively unknown racing surface for nearly all our competitors, so it should be fun to watch these crew chiefs and drivers find their tune-ups.”

Adding to the excitement, there’s a $5,000 bounty on the first-ever wheel-driven three-second pass at the track, with the current track record standing at 4.09. Graves believes that one of the Funny Car Chaos teams will seize this opportunity and make history during the event.

With 30 funny cars from across the country converging on the track, this event is shaping up to be the largest funny car race in New Mexico history. The 60th Anniversary Special FCC Event will feature two Funny Car qualifying sessions on Friday night, with a third qualifying session on Saturday afternoon prior to eliminations.

FloRacing.com will stream the Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals as the official livestream partner on Friday and Saturday.

