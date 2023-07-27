Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo by Jason "Nubs" Dunn

News

Funny Car Chaos Gearing Up For Inaugural Event At Albuquerque Dragway

Published

Funny Car Chaos is set to make its grand debut at Albuquerque Dragway this weekend, July 28-29, promising a jam-packed two-day event filled with drag racing action. This sixth stop on the tour marks a significant milestone as Albuquerque Dragway celebrates its 60th Anniversary, and fans can expect an unforgettable event like never before.

In addition to the fan-favorite floppers, the action-packed event will feature jet dragsters, “Real Outlaw Doorslammers,” 4.70 Index Shootout, classic AFX Nostalgia Super Stockers, and the enthusiastic young racers of Junior Dragsters on Saturday. Adding to the FCC event is the presence of the highly anticipated Injected All-Stars.

However, the true battle lies in the quest for the 2023 Funny Car Chaos Championship. The stakes are high as all five of the Top 5 contenders in the current Championship points standings will be in attendance, along with the Top 7, making each qualifying run and elimination round absolutely crucial for these racers. Here’s a rundown of the current top contenders vying for the prestigious title:

  1. Tom Furches – 199 pts (Denver, CO)
  2. Alex Barker – 192 pts (Marlow, OK)
  3. Kirk Williams – 177 pts (Glenwood, IA)
  4. Jordan Ballew – 172 pts (Bartlesville, OK)
  5. Jeff Cameron – 168 pts (Fayetteville, TX)

Chris Graves, the brains behind Funny Car Chaos, expresses his excitement, stating, “This is a big weekend for Albuquerque Dragway as they are celebrating their 60th Anniversary with Funny Car Chaos, Pro Mods, Jet Dragsters, and more! This is the first time Funny Car Chaos has run at this facility. We’ve got high altitudes and a relatively unknown racing surface for nearly all our competitors, so it should be fun to watch these crew chiefs and drivers find their tune-ups.”

Adding to the excitement, there’s a $5,000 bounty on the first-ever wheel-driven three-second pass at the track, with the current track record standing at 4.09. Graves believes that one of the Funny Car Chaos teams will seize this opportunity and make history during the event.

With 30 funny cars from across the country converging on the track, this event is shaping up to be the largest funny car race in New Mexico history. The 60th Anniversary Special FCC Event will feature two Funny Car qualifying sessions on Friday night, with a third qualifying session on Saturday afternoon prior to eliminations. 

FloRacing.com will stream the Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals as the official livestream partner on Friday and Saturday. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.