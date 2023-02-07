Funny Car Chaos Championship Doubles Prize Money, Guarantees Over $375,000 in Payouts for 2023 Season

The Funny Car Chaos Championship today announced new marketing partners Performance Motorcoaches and Excel Drywall, as well as continued support from Spell Paving Services, Wulff Pumps, and Fat Tirez Apparel. These partnerships have made it possible to improve the payout program for the 2023 season.

The series recently detailed plans to double the year-end points fund payouts from $10,000 to $20,000 and expand it to the top ten points finishers instead of just the top five. The series also unexpectedly back paid the number six through ten finishers from the 2022 season as a bonus. In addition, guaranteed per-event payouts have increased to $38,500 at all nine events on the 2023 schedule, totaling over $375,000 in prize money.

The 2023 Funny Car Chaos Championship Tour begins in March at the Texas Motorplex, with the 3rd Annual Funny Car Chaos Classic qualifying 32 cars. Chaos racers from across the country are preparing for an exciting season of run-what-you-brung funny car drag racing. The series hopes to exceed its record of 93 funny car teams in 2022 and reach 100 cars this season, demonstrating the popularity of the Chaos concept and the health of grassroots drag racing.