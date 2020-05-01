Funny Car Chaos, BangShift.com Launching ‘Chaos’ Live Stream

Nothing stops the CHAOS! Under a new exciting partnership with the wildly popular Funny Car Chaos series, leading streaming service provider BangShift.com and a group of dedicated track owners, the fans of drag racing have a lot to look forward to in their search for a fresh drag racing fix. With a never-before-seen business model, the Funny Car Chaos series will host its next two scheduled events on the Red Line Shirt Club Championship tour, presented by Entech Oil and Mears Mazda Volvo, with a payout structure based on support from drag racing fans across the world via the pay-per-view live streaming platform that will be exclusively streamed on BangShift.com.

A two-event live stream package has been set-up which will kick off with the series debut at Alamo City Motorplex outside San Antonio, Texas on May 15-16. This will be the first competition event in the world including nitro cars since the COVID-19 lockdown and aims to be a crowd pleaser with over 20 pre-entries. Per Texas state guidelines, this event will also include spectators with strict safety protocol in compliance with local authority.

ADVERTISEMENT



The series then heads north two weeks later to Eddyville Raceway Park in Iowa on May 28-29. A new crop of teams are prepared to make their first ever Chaos appearance in Iowa along with the traveling points chasers hoping to contend for the 2020 Championship title. Over 20 cars are currently pre-entered. A major portion of the funds generated by this pay-per-view experience will compose the event purse the racers will be racing for. That’s right, race fans, you are in control and this is your chance to support the racers and tracks during this period of economic recovery.

“We are taking a very unique approach here and it’s only possible because we have such a supportive group of Funny Car teams who are itching to drive their hot rods and put on a show for the fans,” said Chris Graves, series president. “The coolest part of all is that the fans are in the driver’s seat and it’s their support that builds the purse money for the events. The days of unrestricted ticket sales and packed grandstands will hopefully return, but until then, we must follow local safety guidelines and it was try this or we don’t race. We are all going into this with a big unknown, but I am confident that the global appeal of heads-up Funny Car racing and the unique show this series provides will result in the support from the fans that can help us keep racing. The track owners are on board, the racers are on board, and with the support of Chad Reynolds at BangShift.com this has all come together and we are very excited to offer this to the world and get the fans as involved as possible to support these grassroots racers and race tracks.”

The pay-per-view package will be available for both days of Funny Car Chaos catching all the on track action as Funny Cars of all types compete head to head starting with the Friday night show with two rounds of qualifying under the lights. There are no restrictions on engine combination or body style in Funny Car Chaos, making it a one of a kind venue that has proven itself with over 50 Funny Cars participating in the 2019 season.

“We’ll have nitro cars, alcohol cars, Chevys, Hemis, new body styles, old body styles – the Chaos has it all and that’s what is so fun and exciting about it,” Graves said. “You never know what’s up next. These racers are building their cars the way they want to, not how a rule book says they have to. Our series caters to grassroots teams who can come out, entertain big crowds and put one a heck of a show at very unique race tracks. The number one rule at FCC is to have fun! We’re very grateful to have these track owners supporting this idea and it’s the only way we can still put on a show and have fun racing during this time. The other option is cancelation and no one wants to do that.”

This is your chance to be directly involved in the outcome of a drag race and great opportunity to support the participants and track owners during a time of great uncertainty, and for very little cost. Single-day access to the live feed will be priced at $9.99 and offered both Friday and Saturday. When is the last time you could entertain the family at the drag races for under $10? A multi-camera system will be used to bring you up close and personal with the action both on the track and back in the pits in this all access Funny Car experience. Tickets will be available at www.funnycarchaos.com and www.bangshift.com.

Comments