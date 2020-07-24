Fund That Flip Enters NHRA Drag Racing as Primary Sponsor of Michalek Brothers Racing

Michalek Brothers Racing (MBR) heads into the 2020 race season with high levels of optimism and excitement. Coming off a career best run at MBR’s most recent outing, the team is hard at work preparing for a return to NHRA National Event competition in 2020 and 2021. The catalyst behind these opportunities is the brand new primary partnership with Fund That Flip, a leader in providing short-term loans to experienced real estate investors.

“We are honored and very excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Fund That Flip team,” says Kyle Michalek, co-owner of MBR. “We see many complementary strengths between our race team, the NHRA fan base, and the Fund That Flip team that can be leveraged to create wins for all parties. We have several ideas for engaging NHRA fans through social media initiatives and at-track programs that will be both impactful and a lot of fun. I can’t wait to get this program started and get back to the track to burn some nitro!”

Fund That Flip specializes in providing fast, reliable capital to experienced real estate investors that are rehabilitating residential properties. Leveraging the team’s diverse expertise in real estate, finance and technology, Fund That Flip has built an industry-leading real estate investment marketplace for investors and re-developers. Whether you have a project that needs funding, or you’re interested in earning passive income by investing in real estate, Fund That Flip is built around maximizing your ROI. Race fans and other interested parties can learn more and get the process started by visiting https://info.fundthatflip.com/mbr.

“Core to our value proposition is speed and reliability,” says Matt Rodak, CEO of Fund That Flip. “Drag racing brings these values to life better than any other sport imaginable. When Corey is at the line ready to rocket down the track, he wants to go as fast as humanly possible, and to do so he needs everything to work flawlessly. The same applies for real estate investors ready to start a fix-and-flip or new construction project. They need to go fast, and to do so they need a reliable capital partner. Speed and reliability are what we pride ourselves on.”

Team co-owner, Corey Michalek, beams with pride when speaking about the newly formed partnership between MBR and Fund That Flip.

“This is a monumental day in MBR history,” says Corey. “We have been building our program for a moment like this, and we’re humbled to have the opportunity to represent a brand like Fund That Flip. Kyle and I are ecstatic to introduce such a promising non-endemic partner to the opportunities the sport of NHRA Drag Racing has to offer. I cannot overstate the sense of positive anticipation for what’s to come.”

Highlights to MBR and Fund That Flip’s schedule of events include:

MBR’s first time ever competing at the world’s most prestigious drag race: The NHRA U.S. Nationals just outside of Indianapolis, Indiana

A 2020 season finale at zMAX DRAGWAY, just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina where MBR has been to the final round 2 of the 3 races the team has entered

4 additional stops to be determined upon release of the 2021 schedule

Rodak adds, “I’ve known Kyle and Corey for a long time and have been thoroughly impressed with their journey. They bootstrapped a championship-caliber race team from nothing through old-fashioned passion and determination. We’re fortunate to have them as partners and spokesmen for Fund That Flip. We share so many of the same values of hard work and finding a way to be the best. We look forward to meeting all of the MBR fans at the track!”

Fund That Flip is No. 42 on the Inc. 500 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America, No. 17 on the Financial Times fastest growing companies and was recently voted one of the 99 Best Places to Work in Northeast Ohio at the 2019 NorthCoast 99 Awards.

