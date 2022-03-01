FuelTech Onboard to Support SFG Promotions for the 2022 Season

SFG Promotions, Inc. is proud to announce that FuelTech has once again committed to being a supporter of SFG and it’s racers for the 2022 season.

FuelTech has also come onboard again as the title sponsor for the FuelTech SFG Season Kick-Off presented by FTI Performance at Bradenton Motorsports Park coming up in just a few days.

“FuelTech has supported SFG since the beginning and we are thrilled to have them back for 2022,” says Kyle Riley, CEO of SFG Promotions. “We are excited to continue helping them grow their business inside of the bracket racing world”.

2022 events:

March 10-13: FuelTech SFG Season Kick-Off presented by FTI Performance at Bradenton Motorsports Park

May 26- 29: SFG World Series of Bracket Racing presented by JEGS at Carolina Dragway

June 3-5: FTI SFG 350 presented by JEGS at Cedar Falls Motorsports Park

June 28- July 3: JEGS SFG Half Million at US 131 Motorsports Park

September 15-18: JEGS Superbowl of Bracket Racing at Darlington Dragway

December 14-17: SFG Christmas Bracket Bash at Bradenton Motorsports Park

Shop FuelTech’s innovative product line today at fueltech.net/collections.

To view more information about SFG’s history-making events, visit www.racesfg.com/schedule

