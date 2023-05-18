FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Set for Chicago Debut at Event Powered by PGT Trucking

For the first time, the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports is headed to Chicago and Route 66 Raceway, as the action-packed category will be part of this weekend’s Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance.

It’s the first appearance for the NHRA at the fan-favorite facility since 2019 and with the addition of the NHRA Pro Mod class for the first time in Chicago, it adds another huge attraction to the weekend.

It’s the third of 10 races during the 2023 season for the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports, and this weekend’s event is powered by PGT Trucking. The class will be featured during Sunday’s broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), which begins at 10 p.m. ET and along with the first appearance for Pro Mod in Chicago, it’s the first time having PGT Trucking as a race partner.

On the track, everyone continues to chase points leader Justin Bond, who has been dominant to open the season, winning the first two races of the season. He’ll look to make it three in a row in Chicago, while PGT Trucking is also thrilled to be part of the first event for the class at Route 66 Raceway.

“PGT Trucking is excited to join the racing community, sponsoring the NHRA Pro Mod Series in Chicago and Epping, NH,” said Rick Simpson, Vice President, Asset Management. “For more than 42 years, PGT has provided quality flatbed transportation services with a commitment to safety and focus on personal relationships. Our fleet of Proud Professional Drivers, much like race fans, are passionate and dedicated to their craft, and we value the opportunity to share this racing experience.”

Founded in 1981, PGT Trucking is an industry leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution, operating more than 1,000 power units and 1,500 trailers. The company also works with NHRA Pro Mod drivers Kevin Rivenbark and the Scott Tidwell Racing/Dixie Trucking team.

Rivenbark is one of 19 entries for this weekend’s event, with another loaded field coming to Chicago. Bond has been terrific thus far, qualifying second at both races and then rolling through eliminations, but he’ll have plenty of marquee challengers in Chicago, including defending world champion Kris Thorne, J.R. Gray, who is currently second in points, Lyle Barnett, Jerico Balduf, and former world champs Jose Gonzalez and Khalid AlBalooshi.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

Qualifying in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports opens on Friday, May 19 at 4 p.m. CT, leading into final qualifying at 12 and 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Eliminations begin at 6:35 p.m. CT on Saturday, continuing at 12:40 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 21.

Tickets for the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance are on sale now at NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.