FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Returns to Action in Charlotte at Race Powered by Cult Lumber Co

The wild and exciting FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports returns to action at one of the biggest spectacles in drag racing, bringing their unpredictable action to zMAX Dragway as part of this weekend’s Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

It’s the first event for the category since the season-opener in Gainesville in early March and the second of 10 races during the 2023 season. This weekend’s event is powered by Culp Lumber Company and will be featured during Sunday’s broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), which begins at 6 p.m. ET.

The defending event winner of the four-wide race in Charlotte is defending world champion Kris Thorne, but Justin Bond has the early-season momentum after picking up the victory in Gainesville.

A year ago, Stan Shelton also advanced to the final quad a year ago and the Pro Mod driver works closely with Culp Lumber Company. His wife, Amy, is an executive at the company, which is excited to sponsor the category for the first time at this weekend’s race at zMAX Dragway.

“Charlotte is our home track for NHRA, so it was a logical decision to utilize the sponsorship afforded to NHRA Pro Mod to raise awareness for our family-owned company. Culp Lumber began in the early 1920’s by Henry W Culp Sr. and now employs over 100 employees,” said Amy Shelton, an executive at Culp Lumber.

“We are proud to be a third-generation, family-owned company, situated in London, N.C. We produce 125 million board feet of pine lumber each year. This lumber is shipped mainly to northern markets into New England and west to the Mississippi River. Our family has spent many years watching drag racing at Charlotte and even though we come from a tractor pulling background, NHRA Pro Mod is now our passion!”

A victory in Charlotte would mark the biggest moment in Shelton’s career and he impressed last year with his performance in a four-wide setting, which presents one of the most unique challenges in the sport. But it won’t be easy in a loaded field that will include an impressive 21 cars in Charlotte. That includes class newcomers, as well as talented drivers like Thorne, Bond, Lyle Barnett, who also advanced to the final quad last year in Charlotte, multi-time world champ Rickie Smith, J.R. Gray, Sidnei Frigo and former world champ Khalid AlBalooshi.

Bond got the best of everyone in Gainesville, qualifying second and then knocking off Thorne in the semifinals and Gray in the final round, but repeating in the four-wide setting at zMAX Dragway will be no easy task.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

Two rounds of qualifying in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports take place on Friday at 3:30 and 6:15 p.m. ET in Charlotte, while the final qualifying rounds are slated for 12:00 and 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The first round of eliminations will take place at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267. Children 13 and under are admitted free in general admissions areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.