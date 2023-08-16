FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Opens Road To Championship In Brainerd At Event Powered By Stinar

Back in action for the first time in nearly two months, the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series is set to return in a major way, with the first race in the category’s new Road to the Championship kicking off this weekend at Brainerd International Raceway.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will race as part of this weekend’s 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals and there is more on the line than ever as the Pro Mod class incorporates its playoff-style competition for the first time.

The Road to the Championship opens this weekend in Brainerd as the first of four playoff races for the series, making this a pivotal weekend at BIR.

It is the seventh of 10 races during the 2023 season and this weekend’s action in Brainerd is powered by Stinar. The class will also be featured during Sunday’s broadcast on the FOX broadcast network, kicking off its Road to the Championship in front of a huge audience.

Justin Bond, who was terrific in the regular season en route to three wins, starts the Pro Mod postseason as the points leader with reigning world champion Kris Thorne, who won in Bristol, 20 points back. Jose Gonzalez, the 2021 world champ, is five points behind Thorne, with a five-point gap also separating the final 11 drivers – Jason Lee, Mike Castellana, J.R. Gray, Kevin Rivenbark, Sidnei Frigo, Manny Buginga, Dymtry Samorukov, Mike Thielen, Stan Shelton, Khalid AlBalooshi and Doug Winters.

Stinar, which is located in Minnesota, is a longtime sponsor for Winters, who opens the Road to the Championship in 14th but can make a huge move this weekend in Denver. He’s also one of an impressive 19 entries as part of this weekend’s race in Brainerd, by far the biggest turnout for the fan-favorite class at the popular facility since Pro Mod made its debut at Brainerd International Raceway in 2021.

“We are very excited to sponsor the NHRA Pro Mod Series in our own backyard!” Stinar Owner/CEO/CVO Craig Kruckeberg said. “We always enjoy sponsoring this race and the Winters Team and we’re happy to be a part of the excitement it brings to Brainerd.”

With only five points separating each standout from spots 2-14, the weekend in Brainerd will be a pivotal one as drivers look to get in championship contention. Gonzalez won the first FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports race at Brainerd a year ago, while 18 other standouts will look to win at the famed Brainerd International Raceway for the first time.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports qualifying will feature one rounds at 5:35 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 18 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 12 and 2:45 p.m. The first round of eliminations begin at 9:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 20.

To purchase tickets to the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, fans can call 866-444-4455. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.nhra.com.