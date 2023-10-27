Connect with us

News

FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Championship to be Decided in Las Vegas at Race Powered by JBS Equipment

Published

The championship in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented is on the line this weekend in Las Vegas and it is headed toward an epic finish at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals.

It is the last of four events in the first year of the NHRA Pro Mod’s playoffs, as well as the 10th and final race during the 2023 season. This weekend’s race is powered by JBS Equipment and the last race of the season will also be featured during Sunday’s broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

 Defending world champion Kris Thorne is currently the points leader as he looks for back-to-back titles, but with the finale being points-and-a-half, there are plenty of standouts within striking distance. That includes JBS Equipment President/Owner Justin Bund, who trails Thorne by 31 points, which is just more than a round.

Getting a chance to race for a championship at an event powered by his company adds another thrilling incentive for Bond, who has picked up three victories in 2023.

“The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is widely recognized as one of the largest sanctioning bodies in the world,” Bond said. “With its prestigious reputation and extensive reach, it presents a unique opportunity for companies to showcase their brand and support various racing classes. In this context, my company JBS Equipment has made an effortless personal and business decision to get involved with the NHRA and specifically support the Pro Modified class.

“For JBS Equipment, aligning our brand with the NHRA and the pro modified class is a strategic move that brings numerous benefits. By associating our name with such a prominent racing organization, we gain increased visibility and exposure to a wide, relevant audience. This exposure fosters brand recognition and helps to establish JBS Equipment as a reputable and reliable company.”

Mike Castellana, Jason Lee and Stan Shelton are all within 100 points of Thorne as well, with Castellana trailing by 50 points and Lee 69 points back. Shelton is 91 points behind Thorne, who has been outstanding during the last stretch of the season. 

He jumped into the points lead with his Indy victory – Thorne’s second win of the year – and maintained it in St. Louis, though both Thorne and Bond struggled during the weekend. Bond fell in the first round, while Thorne was eliminated a round later, keeping the likes of Castellana and Lee well within contention at the final race of the year.

The title contenders will have their work cut out for them in Las Vegas, though, with another big field of standout competitors. That list includes the likes of St. Louis winner Jordan Lazic, who won in his debut race in the series, J.R. Gray, former world champions Khalid AlBalooshi and Jose Gonzalez, and Sidnei Frigo.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 2:15 and 5:20 p.m. PT on Friday, and the final two rounds on Saturday at 2:05 and 5:20 p.m. The first round of eliminations is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. PT on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admissions areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

