FuelTech Named Title Sponsor of NHRA Pro Mod Series for 2022 Season

The NHRA announced today that FuelTech, an industry leader in performance engine management systems, has been named the title series sponsor of the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series for the 2022 season.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series opened its season last month in Gainesville and is next in action April 29-May 1 as part of the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte. The series features 10 races during the 2022 campaign, including stops at Virginia Motorsports Park, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Heartland Motorsports Park, Brainerd International Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the fall race at zMAX Dragway and World Wide Technology Raceway before the finale on Oct. 13-16 at Texas Motorplex.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series offers something for every drag racing fan. The class is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

“We understand what it is to be something and to truly help, it takes more than just the product and support for customers,” said Luis De Leon, chief technology officer at FuelTech. “It is a whole group of people and a network of support. We couldn’t have done this without the support of our customers and great dealers.”

For nearly 20 years FuelTech has been recognized for its PowerFT line of engine management systems. They’ve been a key partner for several competitors in the NHRA, with FuelTech customers earning four NHRA world titles and a number of national event victories. That includes Kris Thorne, who won the opening race of the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series season in Gainesville to pick up his first victory in the class, as well as Gainesville runner-up Sidnei Frigo, defending world champion Jose Gonzalez and several more.

Gonzalez claimed his first NHRA world title a year ago, winning five races and advancing to six final rounds. He also made the quickest run in Pro Mod history with a pass of 5.621-seconds in his ProCharger-powered Q80 Racing Camaro.

“FuelTech has always had an incredible passion for Pro Mod racing, and we are thrilled to welcome them as the series sponsor of the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “They have become a trusted name for many of the standout drivers and this is another great example of their dedication to the class. We are excited to see what the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series has in store for 2022.”

2022 FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Schedule

March 10-14: Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Kris Thorne winner)

April 29-May 1: Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 13-15: Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, Richmond, Va.

June 23-26: Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

Aug. 12-14: Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 18-21: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 31-Sept. 5: Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

Sept. 23-25: NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 13-16: Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.