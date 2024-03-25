Connect with us

FuelTech Joins Growing List of WDRA Marketing Partners

FuelTech USA steps up to support sportsman drag racing through a partnership with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) in 2024. The easy decision to work together is strengthened by shared core values such as integrity, exceptional customer service, and a passion for motorsports innovation.

Located in Georgia, FuelTech is most well-known for its advanced aftermarket ECU systems but offers a wide range of products including fuel systems, switch panels, ignition systems, and even dial boards. Equipped with a knowledgeable staff to handle customer questions, FuelTech is available to help racers achieve their performance goals through technical support and product education.

“FuelTech is another company that truly cares about the motorsports market and it’s great to have them come on board this season,” said Jessica Spears with the WDRA. “We hope this continues to be a meaningful partnership for both the WDRA and FuelTech for years to come.”

The contribution from FuelTech will go toward thousands of racers who compete in the WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series in 2024. Drivers at fifty-five WDRA member racetracks throughout the United States, Canada, and Aruba battle for exclusive invitations to the year-end WDRA Summit World Championships presented by SunCoast Performance.

FuelTech’s popular line of ECUs features various products to handle a range of applications and budgets. The FT450 is a more cost-effective yet powerful option while the FT600 is the most advanced system available with numerous upgrades in design and display. Interested racers can visit the FuelTech website and check out the full catalog of products to find one to fit their needs.  

