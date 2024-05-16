Connect with us

News

FuelTech Faces Devastating Floods in Southern Brazil

Published

FuelTech, a leading manufacturer of high-quality engine management systems, is facing an unprecedented crisis as devastating floods hit its headquarters in southern Brazil. The relentless El Niño weather phenomenon has caused record rainfall and flooding in Rio Grande do Sul, starting on April 27, 2024, and continuing into early May.

The FuelTech headquarters, located in the heart of Rio Grande do Sul, is now submerged under five feet of water. Luis de Leon, Chief Operations Officer at FuelTech, described the scene: “Not the trip I wanted to make but the one I needed to. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Crazy to imagine that an airport is now a lake. The state, the city where I was born, is going through something unbelievable. Over two million people affected – 600,000-plus lost their homes to the flood. FuelTech’s new headquarters is underwater, five feet deep. Never thought we would park three boats in the lobby. As a company, we will work harder and get back stronger.”

Luis de Leon photo

The impact on FuelTech’s employees has been severe. Over 15 employees have lost their homes and vehicles in the floods. With more than 600,000 people displaced and 155,000 homes destroyed across the region, the scale of the disaster is overwhelming. The company, which has been a pillar in the performance market since 2003, now finds itself in a fight for survival while supporting its affected employees.

Luis de Leon emphasized the need for support: “As a company, we are committed to helping our employees rebuild their lives. We are raising funds to support those who have had their lives turned upside down by the flood.”

In response to this catastrophe, FuelTech is launching a campaign to raise funds for their employees who have been directly impacted by the floods. The company has set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations that will provide essential support to those in need.

To donate, visit www.GoFundme.com/f/help-families-of-fueltech-employees-rebuild-after-flood.

This story was originally published on May 16, 2024. Drag Illustrated

