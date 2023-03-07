FuelTech Continues as Title Sponsor, Type A Motorsports Named Presenting Sponsor for NHRA Pro Mod Series

The NHRA announced today that FuelTech, an industry leader in performance engine management systems, will continue as the title series sponsor of the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series for the 2023 season. In addition, Type A Motorsports has been named the presenting sponsor for the category this year.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports opens its season this weekend as part of the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at historic Gainesville Raceway. The series features 10 races in 2023 and the category will be featured on the NHRA on FOX broadcast at each of its events. The class will also make regular-season stops at the four-wide event in Charlotte, Route 66 Raceway in Chicago, New England Dragway, Bristol Dragway and Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

This leads into the new Road to the Championship, which will consist of the final four races in a playoff format for the first time in NHRA Pro Mod history. That includes events at Brainerd International Raceway, the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indy, World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis and the finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“FuelTech’s DNA is to support racing in a number of categories and we’re thrilled to again be the title sponsor of the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports Racing. We believe this is the pinnacle of quarter-mile doorslammer racing,” said Luis De Leon, Chief Operating Officer at FuelTech. “Racing is made of people, teams, and as a company that is achieving 20 years of being involved with racing, we know that it takes effort from everyone to achieve a goal, with products and customer support. Parts are a crucial but secondary piece of the racing puzzle, we want to help with everything we got.”

For nearly 20 years FuelTech has been recognized for its PowerFT line of engine management systems. They’ve been a key partner for several competitors in the NHRA, with FuelTech customers earning five NHRA world titles and a number of national event victories. That includes Kris Thorne, who claimed his first NHRA world title last year and several standout competitors.

Type A Motorsports is owned by veteran racer Marty Robertson, who is making his debut in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports this weekend in Gainesville. Type A Motorsports is a race team that also specializes in buying and selling race cars, racing components and support vehicles, boasting a strong inventory for its customers.

“Type A Motorsports is proud to join the NHRA for opportunities to build recognition for our brand,” Robertson said. “We feel it is the right place at the right time to launch our business and support for racers as we go into this exciting 2023 season.”

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

“We’re thrilled to see two great companies that are passionate about Pro Mod Racing support this category with their series sponsorship,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “FuelTech was a terrific title sponsor last year and we’re excited to see them continue in that role. They’ve become a trusted name for several competitors in the category, and it’s always great to see someone like Type A Motorsports become a series partner for the first time leading into what will be an incredible season of Pro Mod racing in 2023.”

FUELTECH NHRA PRO MOD DRAG RACING SERIES PRESENTED BY TYPE A MOTORSPORTS SCHEDULE

March 9-12: 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fl.

April 28-30: 13th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 19-21: 23rd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

June 2-4: 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 9-11: 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25: 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

ROAD TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Aug. 17-20: 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 30-Sept. 4: 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 26-29: 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas