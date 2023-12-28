Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fuel Factory Announces Strategic Partnership with Legendary Nitrous Tuner and Engine Builder, Pat Musi Racing Engines

Published

Fuel Factory proudly announces a strategic partnership with the legendary Musi Racing Engines, based in Mooresville, North Carolina. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities as they join forces to deliver expertise and cutting-edge technology to enthusiasts and professional racers alike.

Pat Musi Racing Engines, renowned for its Pro Mod pedigree, operates as a complete engine shop, from in-house manifolds to custom cylinder heads, Pat Musi Racing Engines meticulously oversees every component of the engine-building process, ensuring the highest standards of quality and performance.

With a legacy spanning over two decades, Pat Musi has been a trailblazer in electronic fuel injection (EFI) technology. Whether customers are competing in Super Comp, setting records in Pro Nitrous, or pursuing other automotive performance goals, they can expect the same world-class quality and workmanship that Pat Musi Racing Engines is renowned for worldwide.

“This partnership with Pat Musi Racing Engines represents a union of expertise and innovation that will undoubtedly elevate the performance experience for our customers,” said Dave Morris, Business Development Manager – Fuel Factory. “Pat Musi’s legacy in engine building and EFI technology aligns seamlessly with Fuel Factory’s commitment to delivering top-tier products and services.”

Pat Musi, the visionary behind Pat Musi Racing Engines, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to partner with Fuel Factory to push the boundaries of performance. This collaboration will allow us to combine our expertise and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of the racing community.”

For more information about Pat Musi Racing Engines, please visit www.musiracing.com.

For more information on Fuel Factory, visit www.FuelFactoryUSA.com.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.