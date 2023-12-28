Fuel Factory Announces Strategic Partnership with Legendary Nitrous Tuner and Engine Builder, Pat Musi Racing Engines

Fuel Factory proudly announces a strategic partnership with the legendary Musi Racing Engines, based in Mooresville, North Carolina. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities as they join forces to deliver expertise and cutting-edge technology to enthusiasts and professional racers alike.

Pat Musi Racing Engines, renowned for its Pro Mod pedigree, operates as a complete engine shop, from in-house manifolds to custom cylinder heads, Pat Musi Racing Engines meticulously oversees every component of the engine-building process, ensuring the highest standards of quality and performance.

With a legacy spanning over two decades, Pat Musi has been a trailblazer in electronic fuel injection (EFI) technology. Whether customers are competing in Super Comp, setting records in Pro Nitrous, or pursuing other automotive performance goals, they can expect the same world-class quality and workmanship that Pat Musi Racing Engines is renowned for worldwide.

“This partnership with Pat Musi Racing Engines represents a union of expertise and innovation that will undoubtedly elevate the performance experience for our customers,” said Dave Morris, Business Development Manager – Fuel Factory. “Pat Musi’s legacy in engine building and EFI technology aligns seamlessly with Fuel Factory’s commitment to delivering top-tier products and services.”

Pat Musi, the visionary behind Pat Musi Racing Engines, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to partner with Fuel Factory to push the boundaries of performance. This collaboration will allow us to combine our expertise and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of the racing community.”

For more information about Pat Musi Racing Engines, please visit www.musiracing.com.

For more information on Fuel Factory, visit www.FuelFactoryUSA.com.