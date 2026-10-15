Fuel Altered CHAOS Ready to Rock Tucson Dragway

The biggest altered event in the world, Fuel Altered CHAOS, is gearing up to bring that run whatcha’ brung outlaw CHAOS excitement to Tucson Dragway, November 5-7. Following the highly successful debut event last November in Tucson where Lyle Greenberg, Mitch Bowen and Reed Taylor won their respective A-B-C Fields, the excitement for this upcoming altered spectacle is more than the racers and fans of these wild wing warriors can stand.

A staggering current pre-entry list of over thirty outlaw altered teams from Connecticut to Washington and everywhere in-between will deliver three days of excitement that can be found nowhere else in the world. Fuel Altered CHAOS is the wicked stepchild of the Funny Car Chaos and Nitro Chaos series and welcomes any and all altereds to compete, with no limitation to engine combination, fuel, etc.

“We can’t wait to unleash the fury of these awesome machines,” said Tucson Dragway track manager Jim Hughes. “The atmosphere in the pits, the smile on the fans faces, the header flames and ground pounding excitement is hard to beat, and we are very thankful for the opportunity to host the CHAOS brand here in Tucson. This event is the place to be, no doubt!”

Headline names on the roster include Arizona’s own legend Johnny West and the “Plan A” team, who will be joined by many Arizona-based teams like “Neese & Knowles,” “Speed Sport,” and “Blind Faith,” all looking to defend their home turf against a field of out-of-towners who are hungry for win lights. The fastest fuel altered in the world, the Farris family-owned and Kebin Kinsley-driven “War Wagon” team from Texas will be in the house and looking to flex their muscle.

Randy Bradford’s impressive decades-long career in fuel altereds will continue at this event in the crowd favorite “Bradford’s Fiat.” Rodney Flournoy’s “Godzilla” will be making its CHAOS debut. These famed fuel altered names, combined with dozens more including many blown alcohol combinations and even the unique Sheldon Lofgreen driven “Arizona Thunder” twin turbocharged altered, will all be in competition across three eight car fields in Tucson.

For fans of fuel altereds, this event is a dream come true. Tickets are on sale now at www.tucsondragway.com and the complete entry list, event schedule and more can be found at www.fuelalteredchaos.com.

Recently, Fuel Altered CHAOS announced their 2027 schedule which expands to the Midwest next year with a new stop at Mo-Kan Dragway on June 10-12 before returning to Tucson Dragway on November 4-6 in 2027.

Fuel Altered CHAOS would like to thank Laris Motorsports Insurance, Western Differential of Tucson, CP-Carrillo and Diamonds & Design Jewelry for their support of this event. We’ll see you…at the CHAOS!