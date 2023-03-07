Connect with us

News

FTI Pro Mod Showdown Added to NHRA Gatornationals

Published

Finish Line Consultants and FTI Performance have announced a special award for the upcoming FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series at the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. The FTI Pro Mod Showdown will take place during the qualifying and the first round of eliminations on Friday and Saturday. The driver with the best reaction time and E.T. average over the three qualifying rounds and the first round of eliminations will win the $7,500 prize from FTI Performance.

Krista Baldwin, Director of Marketing of the Wharton Automotive Group, stated, “FTI Performance and NHRA Pro Mod racing go hand-in-hand. What better way to celebrate that relationship than with the FTI Pro Mod Showdown. We will be contesting the showdown through the qualifying rounds and first round of eliminations. The team with the best combined reaction time (RT) and E.T. average will win the big check of $7,500. FTI Performance owner Paul Lee will hold the celebration at his nitro Funny Car pit following the first round. We are super excited to get to Gainesville and get the 2023 NHRA season underway.”

Qualifying rounds for the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports will take place on Friday at 1 and 6 p.m. ET, while the final qualifying round is at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is scheduled for 5 p.m. The FTI Pro Mod Showdown adds another exciting incentive for the class over the first two days at the NHRA Gatornationals.

Debbie O’Rourke of Finish Line Consultants said, “We are really excited with all the opportunities that we, as a class, have been able to generate. The racers, NHRA, and our sponsors are truly a community that are working together to benefit everyone. In addition to this special award, we are welcoming Noonan Race Engineering as the Top Qualifier sponsor and a whole host of new sponsors throughout the season, which will be announced soon. We believe that having our own space on the NHRA on FOX broadcast and creating the Road to the Championship sets us up for success and we welcome new and future racers to the class.”

