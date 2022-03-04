FTI Performance Renews Support of SFG Promotions Racers

SFG Promotions Inc. and FTI Performance are proud to announce the continuation of their partnership through the 2022 season.

Beyond renewing as a supporting partner of the SFG tour, FTI has also once again stepped up as a headlining sponsor of the FTI SFG 350 presented by JEGS at Cedar Falls Motorsports Park in June. In addition, they are also our day sponsor of the $500,000-to-win JEGS SFG Half Million at US 131 Motorsports Park.

FTI builds some of the best racing transmissions and torque converters available for drag racing, mud truck racing, diesel trucks, and more.

FTI’s Chief Technology Officer and founder, Greg Samuel has been in the transmission business since 1992. Having owned a successful transmission repair facility for over 15 years, building upwards of 800 units a year, he saw the need to manufacture his own performance converters and racing transmissions to assure the highest quality available at reasonable prices. Being a competitive bracket racer, he understood the importance for quality, consistency and reliability. Today, each FTI Performance converter and transmission is custom built to their customers unique specifications. Although Paul Lee acquired FTI in 2019, Lee will continue to work closely with Samuel and company in 2020.

Customer oriented technical support remains the pride of FTI, which assures that you’ll get the support you need, when you need it. When a customer signs on with FTI, they become part of the FTI’s winning family.

To shop FTI’s selection of high performance torque convertors and transmissions, visit ftiperformance.com.

To enter SFG Promotions’ history making events, visit racesfg.com/schedule.

