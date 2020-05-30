Friday Qualifying Rained Out at PDRA East Coast Nationals

Thunderstorms and rain showers kept racers in the pits Friday at the season-opening Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park. Race officials called off the day’s qualifying sessions later in the evening. Jr. Dragster racers completed one qualifying session between storms.

“We sure tried to get some racing in today, but Mother Nature wins this one,” said Tyler Crossnoe, series director, PDRA. “The PDRA and GALOT Motorsports Park track teams worked hard to get the track dry all afternoon and evening. We’ll try again tomorrow.”

The original Friday schedule included three qualifying sessions for the professional classes and two qualifying sessions for the sportsman classes.

The PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech will continue Saturday morning with Q1 at 10 a.m., beginning with Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous. The run order will then cycle through the rest of the pro classes – Penske Racing Shocks/Precision Racing Suspension Pro Boost presented by WS Construction, Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock, Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle, $hameless Racing Pro Outlaw 632 and Drag 965 Pro Street. Then, MagnaFuel Top Sportsman and Lucas Oil Top Dragster will hit the track for their first qualifying session.

Additional race schedule updates can be found at www.PDRA660.com and www.Facebook.com/PDRARacing.

