Friday Qualifying at PDRA American Doorslammer Challenge Canceled Due to Rain

Due to persistent rain showers, Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) officials canceled Friday qualifying at the DeCerbo Construction American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies at Summit Motorsports Park. The series will try to complete a second, final qualifying session on Saturday, with Sunday set aside as race day.

“We are in a difficult position with a poor weather forecast for today’s racing schedule and we do not expect it to improve,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “We are monitoring Saturday’s weather. If there is a window for Q2, we will make every effort to complete qualifying tomorrow. If that is the case, then Sunday will be reserved for eliminations. If we cannot complete qualifying on Saturday, we will run Q2 Sunday morning, followed by eliminations.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Friday spectator tickets will be valid for Saturday or Sunday. Saturday ticket holders will receive a $5 refund when they scan their ticket on Sunday. Sunday tickets will be $20 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

No new entries will be accepted for Edelbrock Bracket Bash presented by COMP Cams. All entries already on the grounds will be contested.

The fireworks and jet dragster exhibition planned for Saturday night have been canceled due to time constraints.

For more information, visit PDRA660.comor SummitMotorsportsPark.com.

Comments