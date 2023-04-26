Frankenstein Engine Dynamics Unveils the M311 BOOST MONSTER PLUS Cylinder Heads

Connect with us

Frankenstein Engine Dynamics (FED), a leading innovator in high-performance engine components, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated M311 BOOST MONSTER PLUS cylinder heads. Designed for “plus-sized” units featuring higher cylinder pressure situations, the M311 BOOST MONSTER PLUS delivers unparalleled performance for high RPM and high cubic inch builds, as well as higher boost levels.

The M311 BOOST MONSTER PLUS is a 286cc high performance head built specifically for “plus-sized” units with higher compression Nitrous Applications (13:1+), higher RPM (7500+), higher cubic inch builds (427ci+), and higher boost levels (30psi+). It is the newest option for serious power seekers. 

The BOOST MONSTER PLUS is the newest addition to MONSTER Series which debuted 3 years ago. MONSTER Series is optimized by Frankenstein’s team to deliver unmatched power at a lower price point. The BOOST MONSTER PLUS is available with custom options including a Quench Cut, 1/2″ Head Studs, Titanium Intake Valves, and/or Custom Valve Spring Options, allowing customers to tailor their cylinder heads to their specific needs.

The BOOST MONSTER PLUS will be released in three phases. Beginning April 13, 2023, the first five sets will be available at Boost District. These first sets have no wait and ZERO lead time. Visit www.boostdistrict.com or call 817-210-6699. Make sure to follow them to stay updated on new arrivals as well!

The next allocation of five sets will be available for purchase at the Frankenstein Vendor Display at LS Fest Texas, allowing customers to experience the M311 BOOST MONSTER PLUS in person beginning May 19th. 

The remaining batches will be available on a first come-first serve basis at regularly scheduled intervals. All M311 BOOST MONSTER PLUS heads will be available for purchase when In-Stock only, so be sure to follow all Frankenstein Social Outlets for information as to when they’ll be available for purchase. Custom orders can be placed at any time, but they will be subject to lead times. These custom orders may include additional, customer requested, features such as Quench Cut, 1/2″ Head Studs, Titanium Intake Valves, and/or Custom Valve Spring Options to further tailor the cylinder heads to specific applications.

The M311 BOOST MONSTER PLUS is the result of FED’s advanced development capabilities and proprietary Reactive Airflow Modeling design process, which allows the company to establish optimal designs and configurations to deliver desired performance. Engine builders and race teams have relied on FED’s expertise and designs for unparalleled performance for the past 15 years and the M311 Boost Monster Plus is another step in the direction of offering highly capable, yet affordable, products to the public for years to come.

For more information on the M311 BOOST MONSTER PLUS, please visit https://frankensteined.net/product/fed-m-series-m311-boost-monster-ls3-11deg-2-165-1-600-cylinder-head-hydraulic-roller-assembled-complete-w-upg-guides-inconel-exhaust-valves-copy/ or contact FED Directly at 817-556-2434.

