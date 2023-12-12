Frank Hawley Drag Racing School Celebrates Successful Year, Congratulates Graduates

Hundreds of new competitors received their NHRA licenses in several categories at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School (FHDRS) this year. Frank Hawley and his school have crossed the country with classes from Las Vegas to Gainesville to Reading, PA, with most of the programs sold out. In addition to regular classes, Frank still works with a number of professional teams and drivers.

“Congrats to our grads, NHRA World Champions Doug Kalitta, Matt Hagan and Erica Enders! Plus, Tyler Hilton – NHRA Heritage Top Fuel Champion; Julie Nataas – NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster World Champion; Blake Denton – PDRA Super Street World Champion; Spencer Hyde – World Series of Pro Mod Winner; Kallee Mills, Blake Denton and Kayleigh Hill-Beakley – Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30,” shared FHDRS.

Additionally, FHDRA can’t go without mentioning one of its more famous grads, Tony Stewart. Hawley has had the privilege of working with Tony starting with Super Comp, Top Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car and Top Fuel when Frank and Leah Pruett, Stewart’s wife, signed Tony’s Top Fuel license.

“It’s going to be great to see him race in Top Fuel next year!” continued FHDRS.

Additionally, nine of the 10 NHRA Top Fuel top ten and six of the 10 NHRA Funny Car top ten were school graduates.

During 2023 NHRA competition, there were 60 national event winners in the top three categories of Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock – forty-seven of the 60 wins were earned by FHDRS graduates.



The school programs have been the foundation for countless grads who are out there racing and winning in NHRA, PDRA, NMCA, NMRA, NHRDA, WDRA, IHRA, ANDRA, nostalgia, local tracks and more.

FHDRS urges its follower to visit its social media pages as they’ve been posting about its grads, showcasing their cars and what they’ve been up to, resulting in a wide range of many types of racing.

The two-day Super Comp/Super Gas/Bring Your Own Car program is still FHDRS’s most popular program. The Dragster Adventure/Dragster Adventure Challenge program continues to be well received. Furthermore, the alcohol cars are offered to those wanting to upgrade or renew their license or finally reach their dream of 200 mph.

“We feel very fortunate to make such a positive impact on so many people’s lives!”