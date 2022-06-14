Connect with us

News

FRAM, TRICO Donate $40,000 to CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation

Published

FRAM® and TRICO® – part of First Brands Group™ family of companies – have donated $40,000 to the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation to benefit the families of firefighters who are supported by the charitable organization.

The donation was made at the No One Left Behind Spring Tribute Golf Tournament. First Brands Group™ Sr. Director of Sales, Nathan Giles, and Director of Sales, Erick Esparza, were on-site to present CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation President/CEO, Kevin O’Meara, with the check on behalf of FRAM® and TRICO® during the post-tournament reception.

“We are proud to partner with such a remarkable organization,” said Giles. “The impact that the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation has on area firefighters and their families cannot be overstated, and we are truly honored to be able to support its lifechanging mission.”

During the presentation of the donation check, O’Meara voiced his gratitude on behalf of the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation.

“This generous donation will go a long way in helping our Firefighters and their families in their time of need,” he said.

More than 140 golfers participated in the team tournament on May 16, 2022, at Half Moon Bay Golf Links. The event was held to benefit firefighters and their families who have suffered a debilitating injury, loss of life, were burned on duty, have an illness, or need financial assistance. The tournament began with a post-registration breakfast before a shotgun start accompanied by CAL FIRE Local 2881’s Honor Guard & Pipes and Drums. The event concluded with a silent auction, awards ceremony, check presentation and reception dinner.

Firefighters from CAL FIRE Local 2881 formed the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation to engage in charitable and educational activities in support of the families of firefighters facing financial need. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit also assists burn victims while funding critical research around the occupational hazards facing firefighters. Learn more about the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation at calfire.foundation.

To learn more about FRAM® and TRICO®, visit fram.com and tricoproducts.com.

