Four-Wide Racing Returns to Las Vegas for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Drag racing’s ultimate thrill ride returns to the entertainment capital of the world, as the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals are set to take place April 1-3 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The incredible thrill of four 11,000-horsepower nitro-burning machines powering down the dragstrip simultaneously is a thrill unlike anything in motorsports and it only takes place twice during the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. The first of two annual stops in Las Vegas is also the fourth of 22 races during the 2022 season, and is the ideal opportunity for fans on the West Coast to take in all the unique sights and sounds of four-wide drag racing.

With four qualifying sessions, jet cars and eliminations on Sunday, this year’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals is also shaping up to be a memorable early-season duel at the fan-favorite facility in Las Vegas. All the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock will look to pick up a key early-season victory at a race that will be shown on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) all picked up wins at last year’s four-wide race in Las Vegas.

Torrence has been dominant in the four-wide scene in Las Vegas, winning two of the three races in the four-wide format. The four-time defending champ will look to add to his total this year and pick up his first win of the 2022 campaign. The stacked Top Fuel class has featured strong parity thus far this year, with Mike Salinas, who posted his first career Top Fuel win victory in 2019 at the four-wide race, currently serving as the points leader. Other big names to watch in Las Vegas includes Pomona winner Justin Ashley, Leah Pruett, Tony Schumacher, who has a class-best eight wins at the track, Doug Kalitta, five-time race winner Antron Brown, Josh Hart, Brittany Force, Austin Prock, Clay Millican and Shawn Langdon.

In Funny Car, Tasca earned his first victory at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, spurring the best season in the veteran’s career. He finished with three wins and was third in points, but Tasca is looking for his first victory in 2022. It’s been mostly dominated by three-time world champ Robert Hight, who has two wins this year and boasts an impressive track record in Vegas with five wins. Only his teammate, John Force, has more with six, but it’s a star-studded class that also includes Matt Hagan, who won the first race for Tony Stewart Racing in Gainesville, five-time race winner and defending world champ Ron Capps, Cruz Pedregon, Alexis DeJoria, and J.R. Todd.

Enders has been impressive in Pro Stock at Las Vegas over the years, with her eight wins tying reigning world champion Greg Anderson for the most in class history. Enders, a four-time world champ, has posted a Vegas victory in each of the last three years, with the 2021 victory her first four-wide win at the track. She already has one win in 2022 and will look to keep rolling against a loaded field that includes teammate and points leader Aaron Stanfield, Kyle Koretsky, Dallas Glenn, who won in Gainesville, five-time world champ Anderson, who is after his 100th career win, Troy Coughlin Jr., rookie Camrie Caruso, Bo Butner, and Mason McGaha.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which features some of the sport’s top drivers. After nitro qualifying on both days, fans take watch a thrilling jet car display featuring the “Muy Caliente” jets, as well as the “Volcano” jet dragster.

On Saturday, Toyota-sponsored drivers will be signing autographs at 10:30 a.m. at the Toyota Midway Display, while throughout the weekend fans can attend Nitro School to learn more about how the cars operate and reach their thrilling speeds.

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and also includes the SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners celebrating their NHRA Four-Wide Nationals victories.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Las Vegas. This unique opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family. The new Pep Boys midway display will include tire change challenges, oil change challenges, a slot car track and much more, adding even more excitement to the midway.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12:30 and 3 p.m. PT on Friday, April 1 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 2 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 3. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and then eliminations action at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admissions areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

