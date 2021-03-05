Four-Time World Champ Erica Enders After Redemption At CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS

Erica Enders accomplished a great deal last season, making more history in her incredible Pro Stock career.

But there was one thing missing and it’s something she can rectify right off the bat to open her 2021 season. The four-time Pro Stock world champ will race at this weekend’s second annual CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS at Orlando Speed World Dragway, with the Pro Stock winner again earning $75,000.

Like last year, it’s the biggest single-race prize in Pro Stock’s illustrious 50-plus year history and something Enders would love to add to her long list of accomplishments in her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

She had an uncharacteristic first-round loss at the inaugural race last year, which only adds to her motivation heading into the weekend.

“While I was thrilled that our team car, Jeg (Coughlin Jr.), won the event last year, I couldn’t help but have a bit of a chip on my shoulder from my early exit last year because it was all on me. I am ready for some redemption,” Enders said. “I am so ready to race in Orlando for the biggest purse of the season.”

Enders and her talented Elite Motorsports team took to the track this week in Orlando to test, the first time the team was back on the dragstrip since clinching her record-breaking fourth NHRA Pro Stock title last November in Las Vegas.

That gave Enders 29 career victories, back-to-back championships, and her fourth career title in Pro Stock. It also gave her more championships than any female in NHRA history and with her 2021 season starting in Orlando, she’s ready to continue that momentum.

While the CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS is a one-off race each year, Enders classified it as one of her favorite races. She noted the unique atmosphere, the massive spotlight on Pro Stock, and, of course, the huge payday on the line.

It’s a different feel than a typical points race, but that doesn’t change Enders’ mindset.

“Although this is a different kind of race, I don’t change the way I prepare or perform,” Enders said. “With that being said, this is so exciting and on a different level for us, being that it is our race as well as me being a competitor. This event is unlike any other. The racer is treated great and as the first priority. The race is fun, laid back, but still has the pressure of the biggest race of the year. It’s just a different environment and I cannot wait.”

With the Elite Motorsports team heavily involved in the race, Enders has seen the inner workings of an event that has received immediate support and praise from racers, sponsors, and fans.

Enders will also pull double-duty this year, racing in both Competition Eliminator and Pro Stock, with the event adding several sportsman classes in 2021.

“It’s one of the biggest stages we can perform on in Pro Stock and certainly for the biggest purse,” Enders said. “I am so proud of all of the work that has been put into this race from our camp. Anyone who is anybody will be there, so if you are a racing fan, you need to be in Orlando. Get out of the cold, get on a flight, and come be a part of this epic event!”

Three rounds of qualifying take place on Friday (10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.), with additional qualifying taking place on Saturday before eliminations begin at noon on Sunday. VIP tickets for the second annual CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS are available here: https://bit.ly/2Nnw578.

