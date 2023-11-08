Connect with us

Four-Time Pomona Winner Shawn Langdon, Kalitta Air Careers Team Want Strong Season Finish

It’s been a long season for 2013 Top Fuel champ Shawn Langdon and his Kalitta Air Careers Toyota team, but taking Langdon’s fifth Pomona win this weekend would make it feel a lot better. The 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series ends this weekend at the In ‘N Out Burger NHRA Finals on the In ‘N Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, Calif., the last of six races that make up the Countdown to the Championship NHRA Playoffs.

Langdon swept the Pomona races in 2013 and ’15, and while that’s not possible in 2023, earning Langdon’s fifth Pomona “Wally” is possible. It would be considered quite the upset with Langdon currently 12th in points, but while it would make everyone feel a lot better about the 2023 season, it would also put Langdon back in the top 10 of the final season standings. Despite the team’s struggles this season, the Kalitta Air Careers team work ethic never wavered.

“This Kalitta Air Careers team never gave up this season,” said Langdon. “We had ups and downs, but this team is a great group of guys that worked as hard as they could all season. We all expected better results, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. We have one more chance to get a win for Kalitta Air, Toyota, Revchem and Future Energy Solutions this season, and I am going to give it my best. I know everyone on this team will be doing the same thing.”

In this article:

