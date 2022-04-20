Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Drag Illustrated | Drag Racing News, Opinion, Interviews, Photos, Videos and MoreDrag Illustrated | Drag Racing News, Opinion, Interviews, Photos, Videos and More

News NHRA

Four-Time NHRA Pro Stock Champion Erica Enders to Throw Out First Pitch at Houston Astros Game
Advertisement

News NHRA

Doug Kalitta Campaigning New Look Mobil1 Toyota Dragster at SpringNationals

News NHRA

'Baby Walker Nationals' to Debut at Houston

News NHRA

An Open Letter From Houston Raceway Park General Manager Seth Angel

Exclusive News

Not Backing Down: The Fight to Save Palm Beach International Raceway

News NHRA

Red Line Oil, Don Schumacher Racing Form New Partnership

News NHRA

Paul Lee Returns with Dustin Heim, Jason Bunker as Co-Crew Chiefs

News Products Tech

VP Racing Fuels Launches Speed Sauce Plus New Injection Fluid

News

Mid-West Drag Racing Series Heads to Memphis One Last Time for Memphis Nationals

News

Comp Eliminator Racer Ed Federkeil to Support Tunnel to Towers Foundation at SpringNationals

News

Four-Time NHRA Pro Stock Champion Erica Enders to Throw Out First Pitch at Houston Astros Game

Published

It’s a special affair for all as the Houston Astros don their new Space City uniforms on the field for the first time this evening, all while inviting trailblazer and Houston native Erica Enders to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Enders is a four-time Pro Stock world champion in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, where she holds the distinction of being the only female to win a world championship title in the Pro Stock category. She is well on her way to becoming the winningest woman in all of NHRA Drag Racing with 36 national event titles. 

This weekend, Enders will compete for her third win of the season in the NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park. This race is especially significant for the drag racing standout because it will be the last NHRA national event held at the facility where she developed her passion for the sport. Growing up in the Houston area, Enders began her drag racing career at the tender age of eight when she sat behind the wheel of her first Jr. Dragster at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. From that moment on, she’s at her best when competing, a feeling she shares with her home team, the Astros.

“It’s no secret that I bleed Houston, Texas,” said Enders. “I was born and raised here and no matter how much I travel and work, home is always where the heart is. To be asked by the Houston Astros organization to throw out the first pitch, in my hometown, for my favorite MLB team, is surreal!” 

The ceremonial first pitch is scheduled for 5:20 pm at Minute Maid Park, where the Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of a three-game series. They are currently ranked first in the AL West and Enders hopes to take that winning momentum onto the mound as she throws out the first pitch. 

“Baseball is one sport I’ve never played and with a recent elbow surgery, I’m not making any fast pitch promises,” she said with a laugh. “To say I’m honored is an understatement and this is definitely a huge pinch-me moment. This will be a great way to kick off, what will hopefully be, a winning weekend for us and the ‘Stros. I can’t wait to share this moment with my family.”

Enders will take to the mound coming off of a tremendous win in Las Vegas at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, marking her ninth win at The Strip At Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She is now the winningest pro drag racer at that facility. This season, she’s won two of four events thus far in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series on the way to what her and Elite Motorsports hope to be their fifth Championship together.

Competition begins with qualifying this Friday at 6:00 pm. For more information on the NHRA SpringNationals and the Television schedule, visit www.nhra.com 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park, visit https://www.houstonraceway.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

Drag Radial

DI 30 UNDER 30 2016: Alex Hays

Michigan-based racer Alex “The Calypso Kid” Hays is no stranger to adrenaline and excitement. By day, the 27-year-old works as a registered nurse in...

February 15, 2017
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.