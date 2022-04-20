Four-Time NHRA Pro Stock Champion Erica Enders to Throw Out First Pitch at Houston Astros Game

It’s a special affair for all as the Houston Astros don their new Space City uniforms on the field for the first time this evening, all while inviting trailblazer and Houston native Erica Enders to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Enders is a four-time Pro Stock world champion in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, where she holds the distinction of being the only female to win a world championship title in the Pro Stock category. She is well on her way to becoming the winningest woman in all of NHRA Drag Racing with 36 national event titles.

This weekend, Enders will compete for her third win of the season in the NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park. This race is especially significant for the drag racing standout because it will be the last NHRA national event held at the facility where she developed her passion for the sport. Growing up in the Houston area, Enders began her drag racing career at the tender age of eight when she sat behind the wheel of her first Jr. Dragster at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. From that moment on, she’s at her best when competing, a feeling she shares with her home team, the Astros.

“It’s no secret that I bleed Houston, Texas,” said Enders. “I was born and raised here and no matter how much I travel and work, home is always where the heart is. To be asked by the Houston Astros organization to throw out the first pitch, in my hometown, for my favorite MLB team, is surreal!”

The ceremonial first pitch is scheduled for 5:20 pm at Minute Maid Park, where the Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of a three-game series. They are currently ranked first in the AL West and Enders hopes to take that winning momentum onto the mound as she throws out the first pitch.

“Baseball is one sport I’ve never played and with a recent elbow surgery, I’m not making any fast pitch promises,” she said with a laugh. “To say I’m honored is an understatement and this is definitely a huge pinch-me moment. This will be a great way to kick off, what will hopefully be, a winning weekend for us and the ‘Stros. I can’t wait to share this moment with my family.”

Enders will take to the mound coming off of a tremendous win in Las Vegas at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, marking her ninth win at The Strip At Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She is now the winningest pro drag racer at that facility. This season, she’s won two of four events thus far in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series on the way to what her and Elite Motorsports hope to be their fifth Championship together.

Competition begins with qualifying this Friday at 6:00 pm. For more information on the NHRA SpringNationals and the Television schedule, visit www.nhra.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park, visit https://www.houstonraceway.com